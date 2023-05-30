FOR ROTA AND GUAM

BOG to defer payments for consumer loan, personal credit cards 

By
|
Posted on May 31 2023

Tag:
Share

HAGATNA, Guam—Bank of Guam announces automatic deferment of payments for Personal Loans and Personal Credit Cards for Guam and Rota accounts.

Payments will automatically defer for three calendar months regardless of account status. No action will be required by customers to take advantage of the payment deferral. Customers with scheduled automatic deductions or payments will need to arrange for those payments to pause during the deferral period.

Affected customers on Saipan and Tinian may request deferment arrangements at any of our branch locations or by emailing consumerbanking@bankofguam.com.

Customers who wish to continue making their regularly scheduled payments may do so.

CONSUMER LOANS

• FTMs or auto payments via a Bank of Guam account

Customers who want to move their transfer date from their Bank of Guam account can email the Loan Support Department at LS.maintenance@bankofguam.com or call our Familia Contact Center for assistance at (671) 472-5300.

• FTMs or auto payments via all other bank accounts

Requests to move their transfer date that pull from accounts with other financial institutions must be made 4 business days prior to the next scheduled transfer date.

• Payroll deductions

Customers that have payroll deductions should contact their employer to temporarily stop payroll deductions during the deferral period.

• Recurring transfers via online banking

Customers that have scheduled recurring transfers through online banking who wish to pause upcoming transfers should log into their online banking accounts and adjust their next payment date.

CREDIT CARDS

• Recurring payments made directly via ezcardinfo.com Customers that have set up auto payments through ezcardinfo.com will have to make an adjustment to their next payment date. Please note, any changes will have to be made before their due date.

Customers with mortgage or commercial loans may email

• mortgagebanking@bankofguam.com or commercialbanking@bankofguam.com for any questions on deferment options for their accounts.

“As The People’s Bank, we remain committed to doing our part to help where we can, especially at a time when our People need us most. As we Rebuild Stronger, we know the financial hardships that Typhoon Mawar has brought to our islands will make recovery challenging. Because of this, we will be automatically deferring all personal loan and credit card payments for our customers in Guam and Rota,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and chief executive officer. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Bank-
0

BOG branch and Contact Center updates

Posted On May 31 2023
, By
0

BOG reopening some branches today

Posted On May 29 2023
, By
0

Potential delay in processing of the May 31 benefit payments to BOG retiree accounts

Posted On May 29 2023
, By
0

BOG temporarily closes Guam, NMI branches due to Mawar

Posted On May 23 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 31, 2023, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:43 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune