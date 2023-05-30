BOG to defer payments for consumer loan, personal credit cards 

Share











HAGATNA, Guam—Bank of Guam announces automatic deferment of payments for Personal Loans and Personal Credit Cards for Guam and Rota accounts.

Payments will automatically defer for three calendar months regardless of account status. No action will be required by customers to take advantage of the payment deferral. Customers with scheduled automatic deductions or payments will need to arrange for those payments to pause during the deferral period.

Affected customers on Saipan and Tinian may request deferment arrangements at any of our branch locations or by emailing consumerbanking@bankofguam.com.

Customers who wish to continue making their regularly scheduled payments may do so.

CONSUMER LOANS

• FTMs or auto payments via a Bank of Guam account

Customers who want to move their transfer date from their Bank of Guam account can email the Loan Support Department at LS.maintenance@bankofguam.com or call our Familia Contact Center for assistance at (671) 472-5300.

• FTMs or auto payments via all other bank accounts

Requests to move their transfer date that pull from accounts with other financial institutions must be made 4 business days prior to the next scheduled transfer date.

• Payroll deductions

Customers that have payroll deductions should contact their employer to temporarily stop payroll deductions during the deferral period.

• Recurring transfers via online banking

Customers that have scheduled recurring transfers through online banking who wish to pause upcoming transfers should log into their online banking accounts and adjust their next payment date.

CREDIT CARDS

• Recurring payments made directly via ezcardinfo.com Customers that have set up auto payments through ezcardinfo.com will have to make an adjustment to their next payment date. Please note, any changes will have to be made before their due date.

Customers with mortgage or commercial loans may email

• mortgagebanking@bankofguam.com or commercialbanking@bankofguam.com for any questions on deferment options for their accounts.

“As The People’s Bank, we remain committed to doing our part to help where we can, especially at a time when our People need us most. As we Rebuild Stronger, we know the financial hardships that Typhoon Mawar has brought to our islands will make recovery challenging. Because of this, we will be automatically deferring all personal loan and credit card payments for our customers in Guam and Rota,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and chief executive officer. (PR)