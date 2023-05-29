Matson’s cargo operations at Guam port continue

Share











Cargo operations at the Port of Guam are continuing around the clock with the Guam Port Authority allocating extra personnel to maximize throughput. The port’s open-gate hours on the Memorial Day holiday yesterday were from 8am to 15pm to ensure deliveries flow into the community.

Matson’s vessel Maunawili 234W is expected to complete discharge and depart yesterday evening, making way for the next vessel arrival. Refrigerated containers have remained fully powered throughout its voyage and in the terminal before delivery to customers.

Matson’s weekly Guam arrival schedule is set to resume this week with the next two Guam voyages remaining on time. Manoa 483W is expected to arrive today, May 30, and Manukai 237W is showing an ETA the following Tuesday, June 6.

As a result of the recent deployment of Matson’s two newest Con-Ro vessels, Matsonia and Lurline, into the company’s CLX service, each of these ships will call Guam every five weeks, adding regularly scheduled roll-on/roll-off capabilities for Matson customers.

If customers have any questions, they are encouraged to contact their Matson account executive or Matson’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-4-MATSON (800-462-8766) or customerservice@matson.com. (Matson)