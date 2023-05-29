Bermudes: DPS notes rise in number of property thefts

Share











There are currently over 20 unsolved homicide cases in the CNMI and that there is also an increasing number of property theft cases on Saipan, according to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Clement R. Bermudes on Friday.

In an appearance before the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee to go over the DPS proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, Bermudes said that some of the over 20 unsolved homicide cases go back to the ’70s.

In response to questions from Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan), the commissioner said there are currently 35 personnel assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division and that number is not enough. He said 40 to 50 personnel for CID is actually the perfect number because there has been an increasing number of property theft cases that require investigators.

The commissioner said this increase in the number of theft cases means they need to shift resources within CID because they cannot just pull somebody from Patrol or Traffic to be detectives.

He said CID investigators include their crime scene investigators too.

As to the question of how DPS plans to tackle the increasing number of theft cases in Kagman, Bermudes said the ideal approach is to dedicate three officers in that area and revive the police substation, colloquially referred to as a koban.

Bermudes underscored the need to maintain patrol in Kagman as well as in Koberville, Dandan, the central part of the island, and the northern part of Saipan. The commissioner said that dedicating officers specifically for these zones is important so they know the community.

Bermudes said that, as he continues to reassess and shift resources within the department, he’s trying to figure out when is the right time to actually dedicate officers with what they have. He said they are mindful, though, that as they start dedicating officers to specific areas, that will take personnel away from regular patrol.

“And here we are again with excessive overtime. Overtime is [going to] grow if I do that,” he said.

He said his job is to focus on the crime crisis and to prevent it.

In his opening statement, Bermudes said they have controlled overtime and implemented controls to ensure that the safety and security of the community is maintained while also ensuring that follow-up cases and investigations are continued.

“Because we owe every victims of crimes the closure or some form of closure in that regard,” he added.