May: A month to celebrate Marianas tourism

In celebration of May Tourism Month, the Marianas Visitors Authority has organized a series of community events to celebrate and support the primary economic driver of the Marianas, starting with a proclamation signing ceremony on April 28, 2022, at 10am at the Office of the Governor on Capital Hill to declare May as Tourism Month.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Marianas tourism with the many events and activities we have planned for May, as we reflect on this year’s theme, ‘The Future of Travel” and what that looks like for the Marianas,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “Tourism is our economy and an industry that fits well with our beautiful islands and culture. Working together as one family, we can continue to make the Marianas a wonderful place to live, work, and visit. Tourism is everybody’s business.”

The MVA is also holding a student logo contest. Students are asked to incorporate the slogans “Marianas Tourism Month” and “Tourism is Everybody’s Business” in their vision of the future of travel. Entries must be submitted with a Parental Consent Form by 5pm on May 23, 2022. Entries may be submitted electronically to communityprojects@mymarianas.com or via hardcopy at the MVA offices on Saipan, Tinian, or Rota. Entries must include the student’s name, grade, school, and email address. Prizes are: $500 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Winners will be contacted via email and announced on the MVA’s official Facebook page Visit the Marianas on May 27, 2021, at 5pm. The contest is open to all public and private school students grades 9-12 in the Marianas. By entering, contestants agree to allow MVA to use their name, image, and essay for promotional purposes, and a parental consent form must be attached. Rules and Parental Release Forms are downloadable under Events at www.facebook.com/VisitTheMarianas or at www.mymarianas.com.

The public will also have the chance to win Tourism Month T-shirts and gift cards by correctly answering tourism-related trivia questions on radio stations Power 99 (97.5 FM) and KCNM-KZMI (103.9 FM) and cable station KSPN2.

In coordination with the Office of the Governor, the CNMI Tourism Month Fit to Lead Fun Run will be held at 6:30am on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Garapan Fishing Base in Garapan along the Saipan Beach Pathway to Quartermaster Road and back. Participants are encouraged to wear tourism- and travel-inspired costumes to win prizes. Registration and other details will be announced shortly.

The public is invited to join the Tourism Month Cleanup on Friday, May 28, 2022, in Marpi. Participants will meet at 8am at the Last Command Post in Marpi. Another site cleanup will be held on Tinian. On Rota, students of Sinapalo Elementary School will beautify the island with a beach cleanup. Students will also be awarded cash prizes for painting tourist attractions on Rota throughout the month.

On Tinian, island youth, tour guides, and industry frontline workers will be a Tourist for a Day on May 25 and 27, receiving a guided tour of the island to learn more about Tinian’s tourist attractions. On Rota, participating students of Dr. Rita Inos Jr./Sr. High School will receive a guided tour as well.

On Tinian, a photo contest highlighting the island’s natural, historical and cultural attractions will also be held.

Further details on Tourism Month activities will be announced as confirmed. For more information, visit www.mymarianas.com, www.facebook.com/VisitTheMarianas or contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at 1.670.664.3200/1 or communityprojects@mymarianas.com. (MVA)