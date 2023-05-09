May brings back-to-back rollback in fuel prices

Posted on May 10 2023
The CNMI saw yet another rollback in fuel prices late yesterday afternoon, the second reduction in less than a week.

At around 4pm yesterday afternoon, Mobil Oil Marianas led the way with a 10-cent price drop, less than a week since the last rollback. Shell Marianas expected to follow suit today.

With these changes, Mobil’s Extra fuel dropped from $5.21 per gallon to $5.11 per gallon. Mobil’s Supreme fuel also dropped from $5.66 per gallon to $5.56 while diesel remains at $5.43 per gallon.

Prior to yesterday’s rollback, local oil companies dropped their fuel prices last Wednesday from $5.31 per gallon of regular fuel to $5.21.

Before the first rollback in May, last April 24, local oil companies also implemented a 10-cent decrease in fuel from $5.41 per gallon of regular fuel to $5.31.

Local motorist shared their enthusiasm about the unexpected rollback.

“I have high hopes. I’m really hoping to see gas drop to $4 again. With the recent trend, maybe it might,” said a 22-year-old motorist.

A 29-year-old male said he was happily surprised to pull up to the gas station yesterday afternoon.

“I wasn’t planning to gas up, but when I saw gas was like $5.11, I had to pull up. I was happily surprised,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
