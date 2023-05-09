US Coast Guard donates to Saipan Humane Society

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Frederick Hatch offloads donations for the Saipan Humane Society Tuesday morning at the Port of Saipan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam has donated animal supplies and food to the Saipan Humane Society Tuesday morning.

They donated more than 50 bags of dog and cat food, crates, food bowls, leashes, towels, shampoo, laundry soap, litter boxes, puppy pads, treats, and more.

“We could not be more grateful for the help of the crew of Coast Guard cutter Frederick Hatch,” said SHS founder Lauren Cabrera.

“We are glad we had the opportunity to help out the new Saipan Humane Society,” said USS Frederick Hatch commanding officer Lt. Patrick Dreiss. “Coast Guard cutters are frequently moving between Guam, Saipan, and around Micronesia. We are always on the lookout to work with local partners to get donated items to people who need them the most.”

The Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Program was helped transport the donated supplies to the animal shelter in As Perdido.

According to Cabrera, the Saipan Mayor's Dog Control Program was eager to assist with transporting the supplies to the animal shelter in As Perdido.

“Like I always say, we are so grateful for their partnership. We work together as a team toward the common goal of minimizing animal suffering through humane population management, and they’ve jumped on board to assist with the clinics as well,” she said.

SHS looks forward to welcoming two veterinarians for a spay/neuter clinic later this month. One veterinarian will also be available for sick visits to address specific medical concerns.

If you are interested in making an appointment, visit www.saipanhumanesociety.org or send a WhatsApp message to (670) 838-7387. Please do not call as they are a small operation and may not be able to answer the phone.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
