May distribution of NAP benefits via drive-thru again

By
|
Posted on Apr 30 2020

Tag:
Share

The CNMI Nutrition Assistance Program will be distributing benefits through drive-thru service again at their office location in As Lito from 8am to 3pm, from May 1 to 15, 2020.

This means eligible households will be issued their benefits to them while in their vehicle. There will be no walk-in service during the drive-thru period.

This is intended to ensure the safety and protection of the public and NAP personnel from COVID-19, in compliance with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ extended Public Health Emergency declaration and for ensuring the protocols for social distancing are in place.

Walk-in service for benefit pick-up will only be available from May 18 to 29, 2020. Additionally, only those whose names appear on the valid NAP Identification Card may receive their household’s benefits. In addition to the NAP Identification Card, the individual must have a valid photo identification card such as a valid driver’s license or passport.

The Nutrition Assistance Program has developed a schematic of how the benefit distribution will take place.

Issuance schedule

Issuances for Open Day will also be conducted through drive-thru. Open Day is intended for households who missed or were unable to pick up their benefits according to the Issuance Schedule. The NAP will strictly enforce the issuance schedule, so there will be no early issuances.

Carpooling or car-sharing is allowed; however, households must follow their schedule in order to receive their benefits.
Walk-in service, for benefit pick up only will be available from May 18 to 29, 2020.
Households who would like to inquire about the status of their applications may contact the NAP office at 237-2801 or 2802. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NAP gets donated tomatoes

Posted On Apr 10 2020
, By

NAP to extend certifications for ongoing households

Posted On Mar 30 2020
, By

NAP to issue benefits through drive-thru service

Posted On Mar 25 2020
, By
0

NAP still accepting applications at its office locations

Posted On Mar 20 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 30, 2020, 10:39 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune