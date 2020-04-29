May distribution of NAP benefits via drive-thru again

Share







The CNMI Nutrition Assistance Program will be distributing benefits through drive-thru service again at their office location in As Lito from 8am to 3pm, from May 1 to 15, 2020.

This means eligible households will be issued their benefits to them while in their vehicle. There will be no walk-in service during the drive-thru period.

This is intended to ensure the safety and protection of the public and NAP personnel from COVID-19, in compliance with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ extended Public Health Emergency declaration and for ensuring the protocols for social distancing are in place.

Walk-in service for benefit pick-up will only be available from May 18 to 29, 2020. Additionally, only those whose names appear on the valid NAP Identification Card may receive their household’s benefits. In addition to the NAP Identification Card, the individual must have a valid photo identification card such as a valid driver’s license or passport.

The Nutrition Assistance Program has developed a schematic of how the benefit distribution will take place.

Issuance schedule

Issuances for Open Day will also be conducted through drive-thru. Open Day is intended for households who missed or were unable to pick up their benefits according to the Issuance Schedule. The NAP will strictly enforce the issuance schedule, so there will be no early issuances.

Carpooling or car-sharing is allowed; however, households must follow their schedule in order to receive their benefits.

Households who would like to inquire about the status of their applications may contact the NAP office at 237-2801 or 2802. (PR)