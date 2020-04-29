NMIFA donates 5,000 facemasks to front-liners

Share







Northern Mariana Islands Football Association continues to work with the community in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

After launching a video that promotes Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign against the spread of the virus early this month, NMIFA this time donated 5,000 facemasks to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for the front-liners. Gov. Ralph DLG Torres received the donation from NMIFA president Jerry Tan and general secretary Ross Zapanta yesterday at the JP Center in Garapan.

“NMIFA credits the timely action of our governor, the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force, and most especially, our front-liners for being able to control the spread of the coronavirus in the CNMI,” Zapanta said. “Thank you to the CNMI front-liners for sacrificing their time and family life, and for bravely facing the risks during the time that the community is very vulnerable to the pandemic.”

“Evidently, there is no longer any active case right now and 12 of the 14 recorded cases have recovered under the proper care of the doctors and nurses of the CHCC. Nevertheless, NMIFA hopes that everyone in the CNMI will continue to be vigilant and we hope that the donated 5,000 facemasks will help reduce the risk to our front-liners as they continue to provide valuable service to all of us,” the NMIFA general secretary added.

Joining Tan and Zapanta at the donation turnover ceremony were treasurer Elna Curate, executive director Ruselle Zapanta, NMIFA Executive Committee member Wesley Bogdan, and NMIFA Social Responsibility Committee head Merlie Tolentino.

Tolentino, who represents the NMIFA in the AFC Social Responsibility Committee, said these challenging times give the FA the opportunity to work on initiatives that do not only revolved around football.

“Besides promoting the sport in the CNMI, NMIFA, as an organization, also has a responsibility to help our community, especially at these trying times. This is our way of giving back to our community that has been very supportive of our program since the very beginning,” Tolentino said.

“We have players who also work as front-liners and we thank them for their service. They are brave individuals on and off the pitch and we wish that they will continue to have the strength and wisdom to help us conquer this crisis,” Tolentino added.

Meanwhile, Torres thanked NMIFA for joining the growing list of groups that are helping the CNMI government in its campaign against COVID-19.

“NMIFA is not only teaching our kids how to play soccer and practice sportsmanship, but also showing us how to look after the health and safety of our community. To NMIFA and all organizations and companies stepping up, we truly appreciate your help as we fight this pandemic as one strong community,” Torres said. (PR)