May Lampoons and Liar’s Club Runes

By
|
Posted on May 15 2023
Share

45’s Media Viral a Downward Spiral

Trump’s not going to quit it but that he hasn’t realized

he’s not going to be it and that fact he can’t seem to see

the deaf and blind GOP are very close to being paralyzed

it can’t shake itself free of fear, none of them feel freeJOEY CONNOLLY

Trump was banned from Twitter he’s got his own brand

his beloved Fox channel entertainment is now disgraced

his distinct demagoguery is on a slow downward spiral

suffering from Tucker Carlson’s exit exaggeration pox

DeSantis not so sweet orange state sucks a sour lime

political pundits and pollsters take their daily tally

as the GOP presidential primary hits the prime time

less than 2% popularity for candidate Nikki Halley

As they all flounder flushed down in a loser’s alley

more indictments and lawsuits continue their sally.

EE  Gads! George Anthony Devolder Santos

ee gads! new Rep from Long Island, NY got 13 counts

the lying fraudster congressman’s list daily mounts

Georgie Porgie pudding and partisan GOP voter pie

couldn’t live a single day without a telling another lie

He couldn’t even get his own name straight

about his own mother’s death got the date late

Is he trans? a drag queen?  he’s in deep denial

says he’s JEW-“ISH” eats bacon and pork hot dogs

prep school, college, sports he lied by a mile

took money for a vets’ dog according to blogs

has told fraudulent lies about land ownership

then on the floor of Congress he wore an AR15 pin

then there’s check fraud in Brazil coming at a clip

maybe as POTUS 45’s VP choice he’d possibly win

he’s removed himself (ha ha) from each committee.

GOP embarrassed and ashamed of him, ain’t that a pity.

No way to delay, there’s more trouble coming every day.

JOEY CONNOLLY
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support creating a new investigative division within the Office of the Attorney General that will focus on public corruption cases?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 15, 2023, 7:00 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune