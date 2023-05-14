May Lampoons and Liar’s Club Runes
45’s Media Viral a Downward Spiral
Trump’s not going to quit it but that he hasn’t realized
he’s not going to be it and that fact he can’t seem to see
the deaf and blind GOP are very close to being paralyzed
it can’t shake itself free of fear, none of them feel freeJOEY CONNOLLY
Trump was banned from Twitter he’s got his own brand
his beloved Fox channel entertainment is now disgraced
his distinct demagoguery is on a slow downward spiral
suffering from Tucker Carlson’s exit exaggeration pox
DeSantis not so sweet orange state sucks a sour lime
political pundits and pollsters take their daily tally
as the GOP presidential primary hits the prime time
less than 2% popularity for candidate Nikki Halley
As they all flounder flushed down in a loser’s alley
more indictments and lawsuits continue their sally.
EE Gads! George Anthony Devolder Santos
ee gads! new Rep from Long Island, NY got 13 counts
the lying fraudster congressman’s list daily mounts
Georgie Porgie pudding and partisan GOP voter pie
couldn’t live a single day without a telling another lie
He couldn’t even get his own name straight
about his own mother’s death got the date late
Is he trans? a drag queen? he’s in deep denial
says he’s JEW-“ISH” eats bacon and pork hot dogs
prep school, college, sports he lied by a mile
took money for a vets’ dog according to blogs
has told fraudulent lies about land ownership
then on the floor of Congress he wore an AR15 pin
then there’s check fraud in Brazil coming at a clip
maybe as POTUS 45’s VP choice he’d possibly win
he’s removed himself (ha ha) from each committee.
GOP embarrassed and ashamed of him, ain’t that a pity.
No way to delay, there’s more trouble coming every day.