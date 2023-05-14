May Lampoons and Liar’s Club Runes

Share











45’s Media Viral a Downward Spiral

Trump’s not going to quit it but that he hasn’t realized

he’s not going to be it and that fact he can’t seem to see

the deaf and blind GOP are very close to being paralyzed

it can’t shake itself free of fear, none of them feel freeJOEY CONNOLLY

Trump was banned from Twitter he’s got his own brand

his beloved Fox channel entertainment is now disgraced

his distinct demagoguery is on a slow downward spiral

suffering from Tucker Carlson’s exit exaggeration pox

DeSantis not so sweet orange state sucks a sour lime

political pundits and pollsters take their daily tally

as the GOP presidential primary hits the prime time

less than 2% popularity for candidate Nikki Halley

As they all flounder flushed down in a loser’s alley

more indictments and lawsuits continue their sally.

EE Gads! George Anthony Devolder Santos

ee gads! new Rep from Long Island, NY got 13 counts

the lying fraudster congressman’s list daily mounts

Georgie Porgie pudding and partisan GOP voter pie

couldn’t live a single day without a telling another lie

He couldn’t even get his own name straight

about his own mother’s death got the date late

Is he trans? a drag queen? he’s in deep denial

says he’s JEW-“ISH” eats bacon and pork hot dogs

prep school, college, sports he lied by a mile

took money for a vets’ dog according to blogs

has told fraudulent lies about land ownership

then on the floor of Congress he wore an AR15 pin

then there’s check fraud in Brazil coming at a clip

maybe as POTUS 45’s VP choice he’d possibly win

he’s removed himself (ha ha) from each committee.

GOP embarrassed and ashamed of him, ain’t that a pity.

No way to delay, there’s more trouble coming every day.