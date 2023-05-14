PBUCE invites applicants from NMI, A. Samoa, NMI for trainee program in disability studies

Share











The Pacific Basin University Center for Excellence is seeking individuals from American Samoa and the CNMI who are interested in participating in their trainee program focused on working with people with disabilities. Applications for the 2023 program are now being accepted.

The trainee program serves to help individuals develop the skills and knowledge to work with people with disabilities, with the focus being on individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

Running from June to December 2023, the program offers online coursework in disability studies from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, monthly virtual meetings and seminars, workshops in American Sign Language, service learning, emergency and disaster management, and assisting with research. Most of the program will be held online and not in person.

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to enhance their understanding of disability studies. They can take an introductory disability and diversity course offered by the Center on Disability Studies at UH Manoa, engage in monthly seminars to connect with other professionals, access local and national resources on disability-related issues, network with trainees from across the country, attend regional, national, or international conferences, and receive a certificate as a University for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities trainee. Additionally, a stipend of $2,000 will be provided.

In order to be eligible for this program, students or professionals must be from American Samoa or the CNMI, must have completed at least one year of community college, and must have at least a B or higher in English 100.

Applications are due on May 19, 2023, and can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/pbucetrainee2023. For any inquiries, please contact Yoko Kitami at kitami@hawaii.edu. (NMC)