May Runes: Numbers and Nods to Tunes

Heart and Mouth and Deed and Life



Herz und Mund und Tat un Leben (Heart and Mouth and Deed and Life) is a famous cantata written by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) in 1723. J.S. Bach wrote the music, others wrote the text. From it comes the song Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.



Heart and mouth and deed and life

Put together in the words of a musical poem

Cutting through the music like a knife

Hits the nail on the head and drives it home.



Our heart gets worn out near our death

When good and bad deeds have had their run

Our literate lungs seem to lose their breath

As life stumbles between tragedy and fun.



Put together in a basket covered with skin

Bach gave us ‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring’

Tissues of trouble, desire, and joy worn thin

Our corpus callosum connects the wiring.



Joys, sorrows, happiness meet together in sin

If you answer this rune you will never begin.



Mother’s Love: A Complex Googolplex



Billions of galaxies in the universe we know

Billions of stars in those galaxies galore

Billions of planets where things might grow

Billions of grains of sand on the shore.



Millions of birds fly all around the world

Millions of worms, bugs, and flying insects

Millions of flowers with petals unfurled

Millions of creatures reproduce by sex.



Billions of mothers in the history of Earth

Billions of mothers give all they can give

Millions of mothers annually give birth

Millions of mothers die so that we can live.



Mothers teach us all with love and mirth

Pouring out their hearts for all it is worth.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.