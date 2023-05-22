35 YEARS OF HARMONIOUS EXCELLENCE

Saipan Community School celebrates musical legacy

Posted on May 23 2023

Saipan Community School celebrated 35 years of musical legacy and development during the school’s 35th Annual SCS Spring Band Concert on the evening of May 4, 2023, at the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, during which the school showcased the exceptional talents of its students and paid tribute to a rich tradition of musical excellence.

Under the inspiring direction of the accomplished Ruthi Fruit, the Advanced Band mesmerized the audience with their passionate rendition of Arabian Dances by Roland Barrett. The concert reached new heights as the immensely talented Vivian Chung and Emma Sablan delivered captivating solos that left the crowd in awe of their musical prowess.

In a display of remarkable talent, the Beginning and Intermediate Bands enchanted the audience with their performances. The melodic strains of the traditional Appalachian Shaker Song, Simple Gifts, resonated through the venue, capturing the hearts of all in attendance. The spirited rendition of Dreydl, Dreydl, Dreydl, a cherished Chanuka song, further delighted the audience. The emotive interpretations of Amazing Grace by John Newton and William Walker, as well as Abide With Me by H.F. Kyte and W.H. Monk, moved the hearts of all who experienced their profound beauty.

The Advanced Band presented a delightful performance of Beethoven’s Allegro for a Musical Clock. The audience was then transported to a world of classical elegance as the band flawlessly interpreted Winter from Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. A flute trio composed of Byul An, Celine Park, and Joan Song captivated the crowd with their masterful performance, leaving an indelible impression.

As the evening progressed, the enchanting sounds of Careless Whisper by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley filled the hall. The mesmerizing collaboration between Joan Song on the flute and David Park on the alto saxophone held the audience spellbound. The Advanced Band continued to shine with their renditions of Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison, arranged by Paul Murtha, and Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans.

The saxophone trio, featuring the remarkable talents of Pat McDonald, David Park, and William Guo, delivered an extraordinary performance of Ain’t Misbehavin’ by Fats Waller, leaving the audience yearning for more. A heartfelt tribute to the legendary Louis Armstrong followed, as the Advanced Band presented a medley arrangement by Eric Osterling, including timeless classics such as What a Wonderful World, When the Saints Go Marching In, St. Louis Blues, and Hello Dolly!”

The energy soared to new heights with the vivacious sounds of Snarendipity by Sandy Feldstein and Larry Clark, featuring the exceptional skills of Joshua Yoo. The exhilarating rhythm of Hot, Hot, Hot! by Alphonsus Cassell, arranged by Paul Cook, had the audience on their feet, dancing and clapping along.

In a grand finale befitting the occasion, the concert band paid homage to the iconic film Top Gun with a spectacular medley arrangement by Robert W. The audience was enthralled by the breathtaking performances of Top Gun Anthem, Take My Breath Away” (Love Theme from “Top Gun”), Danger Zone, and Mighty Wings. The sounds of the Concert Band resonated throughout the Multi-Purpose Center, leaving a lasting impression on all.

The enchanting melodies of West Side Story filled the air as the concert band performed a medley, including Prologue, Maria. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

