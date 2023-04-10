Mayor’s Animal Shelter welcomes youth volunteers

Share











A family volunteer group at the Saipan Mayor's Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido hold up puppies after their duties. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The furry residents of the Mayor’s Animal Shelter are receiving extra care and attention, thanks to the Saipan Humane Society’s volunteer program. Volunteers from MHS Boonie Buddies and other family groups have been bathing puppies, walking friendly dogs, and hosting adoption events in the community.

According to Saipan Humane Society president Lauren Cabrera, “It is important to educate [the] youth on how to properly care for and show respect to animals, and hopefully motivate them to pursue careers in animal health one day. It would be wonderful to have a local veterinarian.”

Marianas High School students from the Boonie Buddies Club volunteered to help bathe puppies and walk dogs at the Saipan Mayor's Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Opportunities for volunteering can be coordinated by reaching out to the Saipan Humane Society on Facebook, Instagram, or by emailing saipanhumane@gmail.com. It is important to schedule a time for volunteering with SHS, so one of the coordinators can provide orientation and assistance with the animals. “We are specifically seeking people to help our team with adoption events and getting adoptable animals out in the community,” Cabrera added.

The Saipan Humane Society is also seeking sponsors and donors to support visiting volunteer veterinarians. Cabrera highlights the Saipan Vegas Slot Club & Resort for offering accommodations for visiting veterinarians. “We really appreciate any support from the community, as we are still trying to pay off the startup costs of beginning our spay/neuter clinic. Sponsorships like this will help us to be successful,” said Cabrera.

To learn more, visit the new SHS website at www.saipanhumanesociety.org. (PR)