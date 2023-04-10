Mafnas posts bail in assault case

Share











Nanami DLG Mafnas, who is the daughter of Senate president Edith Deleon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and former Department of Public Safety commissioner Ray Mafnas, has posted a $5,000 bail pursuant to an arrest warrant issued against her.

Mafnas, who is currently facing charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace, posted a $5,000 bail last Friday after the arrest warrant issued against her last week was executed by law enforcement.

Saipan Tribune learned that Mafnas, who remains out of Department of Corrections custody pending further court proceeding, has been ordered to appear before Superior court presiding judge Roberto Naraja to be arraigned on April 24.

According to a previous Saipan Tribune article, the Superior Court issued last Thursday an arrest warrant for Mafnas, who is accused of assault.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho signed off on the arrest warrant for Mafnas, 26, on charges of disturbing the peace and assault and battery.

Tthe judge imposed a bail of $5,000 on Mafnas who allegedly assaulted assistant attorney general Keisha Blaise. No additional information on the case has been made available as of press time.