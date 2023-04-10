Mafnas posts bail in assault case

By
|
Posted on Apr 11 2023
Share

Nanami DLG Mafnas, who is the daughter of Senate president Edith Deleon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and former Department of Public Safety commissioner Ray Mafnas, has posted a $5,000 bail pursuant to an arrest warrant issued against her.

Mafnas, who is currently facing charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace, posted a $5,000 bail last Friday after the arrest warrant issued against her last week was executed by law enforcement.

Saipan Tribune learned that Mafnas, who remains out of Department of Corrections custody pending further court proceeding, has been ordered to appear before Superior court presiding judge Roberto Naraja to be arraigned on April 24.

According to a previous Saipan Tribune article, the Superior Court issued last Thursday an arrest warrant for Mafnas, who is accused of assault.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho signed off on the arrest warrant for Mafnas, 26, on charges of disturbing the peace and assault and battery.

Tthe judge imposed a bail of $5,000 on Mafnas who allegedly assaulted assistant attorney general Keisha Blaise. No additional information on the case has been made available as of press time.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 11, 2023, 11:42 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune