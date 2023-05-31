McDonald’s donates $5K to Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii

Share











On Dec. 3, 2022, McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, in partnership with the Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation, held the 2nd Annual McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan Golf Classic and raised over $30,000.

The Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation has donated to Make-A-Wish in Guam, Salvation Army and Karidat on Saipan. Recently, vice president Joe E. Ayuyu Jr. traveled to Oahu, Hawaii to present a donation of $5,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Hawaii.

Proceeds help RMHC Hawaii provide a home-away-from-home and essential services for families throughout the Pacific with children getting medical treatment on Oahu. The House helps families stay together in a safe and healing place, providing them with care and hope as they look ahead towards brighter days. McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan supports year-round with donation canisters located at most McDonald’s restaurants at the drive-thru and front counter, along with asking customers to “round-up” on their orders as a donation to RMHC. McDonald’s also donates $1 cent from every Happy Meal sold.

“We are happy to help RMHC provide a home away from home for families traveling to Hawaii who are seeking medical treatment for their seriously ill child. Medical travel can be stressful as it is and we believe this little bit of comfort will go a long way especially in alleviating large expenses for these families. RMHC relieves some of the burden from families going through this hard time, by offering the opportunity to spend quality time together in the comfort of the RMHC house,” said Ayuyu.

RMHC programs help alleviate some financial burdens for families with sick children. It helps families save over $504 million in hotel and meal expenses. The generosity of time, as well as funds and in-kind services provided by the entire McDonald’s community, have helped RMHC positively impact millions of children and their families since 1974. Their support and community relations have also helped us expand our core programs and services throughout the world. (PR)