Rota court resumes its regular operations

The CNMI Supreme Court has ordered the resumption of regular business hours at the Rota Centron Hustisia.

In a directive on Tuesday, the CNMI Supreme Court said the Rota Centron Hustisia is now open to the public as of 12:30pm yesterday, May 31, 2023.

The high court issued an order last May 22, 2023, closing Rota Centron Hustisia to the public on May 23 and 24 because Typhoon Condition II had been declared for Rota. Subsequently, in response to Typhoon Mawar, the high court issued the directive ordering the closure of Rota Centron Hustisia until further notice.

Since the issuance of these Orders, electricity and water have been restored to the Rota Centron Hustisia as of May 28, 2023. (PR)