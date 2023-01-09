McDonald’s of Saipan awards Employee of the Year

From left, McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan vice president Joe Ayuyu Jr., company owner and operator Marcia Erra Ayuyu, McDonald’s Chalan Lau Lau general manager Joyce Asistores, Employee of the Year awardee John Michael Navarro, Employee of the Year awardee Jay Achando, and McDonald’s Garapan general manager Ruthzel Perez. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

McDonald’s of Saipan presented two employees with Employee of the Year awards during its 2022 Annual Employee Appreciation Party last week, recognizing both Jay B. Achando and John Michael R. Navarro for their exceptional performances.

The award, which is given to those who exceeds in their attendance, performance, attitude, friendliness, initiative, and willingness to learn, entitles the winner to exclusive McDonald’s merchandise, $10 gift certificate to Regal Cinema, and over $200!

Achando not only received this year’s Employee of the Year award but also a five-year service award. Working graveyard shifts at McDonald’s of Saipan in Garapan, his balance of work and family time and is admired by his managers for his punctuality and positive mindset. Working graveyard shifts allows him to take care of his children during the day without affecting his schedule. Knowing every station and position, he is an all-around employee working and helping anywhere in operation.

“Since the beginning, Jay shows his commitment to his work with a positive attitude, willingness to learn, and takes pride in every job well done. The managers and co-workers count on him in every situation when time gets tough and challenging in the restaurant. Jay follows procedures and asks questions if new things come up,” said Ruthzel Perez, the general manager of McDonald’s of Saipan in Garapan.

“My kids motivate me to go to work every day. Everything I do is for them. I was very surprised to be awarded Employee of the Year, but I felt proud of myself for this achievement. I’d spend the money I received on my kids; they are always my first priority. I’ve learned quite a few things like opening up more to the people around me. I’ve made a lot of great friends in my workplace and I’m glad to have met them,” said Achando.

Navarro, who is a working student, has been with McDonald’s of Saipan in Chalan Lau Lau for only one year, but manages his time and excels in his studies and in work. His adaptability to be cross-trained in different stations and positions makes him an all-around employee.

“The managers and employees witnessed how he is very helpful to the team and how he supports others when needed. He serves every customer with a smile and does whatever it takes for customer satisfaction. With John Michael around, things become easier, lighter and fun,” said McDonald’s Chalan Lau Lau general manager Joyce Asistores.

“What motivates me work is the environment. If one of my coworkers is hyped up to work, I get myself hyped up to work. McDonald’s has taught me the skills of every station: Beverage, Order Taker, Cashier, Grill, etc. and gave me the value of friendship. I was nervous during the Employee of the Year announcement; I was shaking, but I will be [adding] the award money to my savings,” said Navarro.

McDonald’s of Guam & Saipan, locally owned by Jose & Marcia Ayuyu, is the leading food service restaurant chain in the Mariana Islands. McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan have served their communities for over 50 years in Guam and 30 years on Saipan and remains one of the island’s largest employers. (PR)

