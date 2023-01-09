REPORTERS’ NOTEBOOK

Share











Patricia Coleman, the interim dean at the Northern Marianas College-Cooperative Research, Extension and Education Services, served as the mistress of ceremony at the installation of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. Coleman also served as the mistress of ceremony at the inauguration of Gov. Juan N. Babauta and Lt. Gov. Diego T. Benavente held at the American Memorial Park in Garapan in 2002. Babauta, as well as Gov. Benigno R. Fitial, was present at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony. (Ferdie de la Torre)

••••

The inauguration ceremony for Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang was scheduled at 10am, but it started at about 10:30am. At 11:37am, Patricia Coleman, the mistress of ceremony, announced the conclusion of the event and declared that it was the shortest gubernatorial installation in CNMI history. (Ferdie de la Torre)

••••

It was raining early yesterday morning, but then stopped in the area of the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe about an hour and a half before the start of the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang. The weather was perfect as it wasn’t hot. Shortly after the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony, it started to drizzle again. (Ferdie de la Torre)

••••

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) was unable to attend the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a member of U.S. Congress representing American Samoa, was among the dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony. Radewagen, a Republican, is the first woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from American Samoa. (Ferdie de la Torre)

••••

It was raining during Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho’s inauguration, but everyone was friendly and in good spirits. There were fresh coconuts served as refreshments and with the tents decorated with leaves and flowers, the traditional vibes of the Marianas was quite strong. (Leigh Gases)

••••

Although the mayor’s inauguration started at 8:30am, the parking lot and field area surrounding the Saipan Mayor’s Office was already filled by 8am. (Leigh Gases)

••••

It wasn’t raining the whole time before the remarks of the mayor—just a drizzle—but when he took the spotlight, a heavy downpour came down and he was almost drowned out by the loud pattering of rain on the tents. It helped that Camacho spoke loudly and the speakers and microphone worked properly. At the end of his speech, he said the rain was a blessing and everyone clapped. Surprisingly, that was when the rain stopped. (Leigh Gases)

••••

With the formalities of the ceremony over, people went up to the stage to congratulate, thank, greet, and take selfies and photos with the new mayor. He acknowledged everyone, shook their hand, and also hugged those who reached out to him, and they were all smiles. Although it was overcast, it didn’t rain again. (Leigh Gases)

••••

At the governor and lieutenant governor’s inauguration, traffic in front of the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose building reduced the flow to just two lanes. People had to park either at Saipan World Resort, Joeten, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, or elsewhere. All the tents were packed with people and many dignitaries from all over the Pacific came to witness the event. (Leigh Gases)

••••

The ceremony was very formal and fitting for both Gov. Arnold Palacios and Lt. Gov. David Apatang, complete with a traditional blowing of the conch and the CNMI color guard parading and putting up both the CNMI and U.S. flags for singing of the anthems; and although it started late due to technical difficulties, the ceremony ended right before noon. (Leigh Gases)

••••

Newly sworn in Board of Education member Antonio Borja remarked on his considerable height after several picture-taking sessions, since Borja was noticeably taller than the rest, prompting Associate Justice Perry Inos to playfully call Borja the “Shaq” after 7’1” former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal. (Chrystal Marino)

••••

During his acceptance speech, the room erupted in applause after newly sworn in Board of Education member Antonio Borja mentioned that the day was also his daughter’s birthday. (Chrystal Marino)

••••

Because of the limitation of space in the conference room, Board of Education key members and staff filed in and out of the room during picture-taking sessions, and the use of microphones was necessary so those unable to go inside the conference room may also hear the inauguration from outside. (Chrystal Marino)

••••

The planners and setup crew placed tents and chairs outside the Board of Education’s conference room, and it was to the benefit of many present, since it did rain and not everyone could fit inside the conference room. (Chrystal Marino)

••••

This was my first time covering the inauguration for the CNMI legislature and let me tell you, it was a trip. I showed up as early as I possibly could (around 9:48am) and I was still late (despite the event starting at 10am).

Because I was “late” I was cursed with the farthest parking spot and I had to walk in the pouring rain because Saipan’s weather is just unpredictable like that.

Then, when I got to the door, I was told I wasn’t allowed in because it was already jam-packed. I was pissed! Thankfully, after realizing I was with the media, I was allowed in (if I could fit).

Fortunately, the inauguration was short so I didn’t have to stand long, shoulder to shoulder with people desperate to take photos of their family members. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

••••

I also covered the Senate inauguration and for the most part, it was short and straight to the point. The most annoying part was encountering “Karens” who felt they had to snap their photos first before the media and news outlets. As official media members were taking photos and positioning the inaugurated senators, these “Karens” would not stop saying “Move, get out of the way, I’m taking a photo.” (Kimberly B. Esmores)

••••

There were a lot of new faces being inaugurated in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

I noticed you could tell the difference between incumbent members and new members as the new members were a little more “extra” in terms of their attire and their speeches.

I also noticed some of the new members were more emotional, some even a little shaky as they officially signed their inauguration documents.

The older members were much more relaxed and knew exactly what was going to happen next. It was a nice contrast. (Kimberly B. Esmores)