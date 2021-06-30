McDonald’s Saipan donates $1,000 for LibDay fireworks

By
|
Posted on Jul 01 2021
Share

Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider, third from left; Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, sixth from left; Mable Glenn, fourth from right, executive assistant to the president for McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan; and McDonald’s staff share a photo with the $1,000 check given to the Office of the Mayor during a brief turnover at the McDonald’s office conference room on Wednesday. (Joshua Santos)

McDonald’s Saipan donated $1,000 to the Office of the Mayor yesterday, to be used to buy fireworks for this year’s Liberation Day festivities on Sunday, July 4, at the Garapan Fishing Base.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and his special assistant, Henry Hofschneider, received the check donation at the McDonald’s main office in Dandan.

Mable Glenn, executive assistant to the president for McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, said that McDonald’s is more than happy to support the Office of the Mayor in its efforts to hold July 4 festivities this year, and commended the Office of the Mayor for always putting together meaningful community events.

The Liberation Day festivities, usually one of the more grandiose occasions in the CNMI, is being “downscaled” this year to just a fireworks display—sans the parade and monthlong Liberation Day festival—due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apatang expressed hope that next year’s July 4 celebration will be bigger, but if the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue in 2022, Apatang will downscale festivities again.

“I don’t want to jeopardize our community just for a one-day celebration. I prefer that we hold on until everything is clear so that everybody can come out and enjoy with nobody getting sick,” said Apatang.

The 15- to 20-minute fireworks display on Sunday at the Garapan Fishing Base will begin at 8pm. The Office of the Mayor asks that spectators stay in their cars, and will have Department of Public Safety personnel to maintain traffic and crowd control as well as to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Garapan Fishing Base pier itself will be closed to the public from July 2 to July 5 to allow a pyrotechnics team enough time to set up, ensure the fireworks will perform and be up to safety standards, and remove the pyrotechnics systems after July 4.

Finally, the Office of the Mayor asks boaters to not use Garapan Fishing Base’s launching ramp from 8pm to 11pm on July 4.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Truly engage with us’

Posted On Jul 01 2021
hospital

Comments sought on ‘no action’ plan for WWII-era hospital dump in Talafofo

Posted On Jun 24 2021
bio repository

UOG Biorepository receives 30,000-specimen coral collection

Posted On Jun 24 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 29, 2021

Posted On Jun 29 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 28, 2021

Posted On Jun 28 2021

Community Briefs- June 24, 2021

Posted On Jun 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 2, 2021, 12:31 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune