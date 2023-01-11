MCS invites community to ‘Night with the Knights’

Share











After a two-year hiatus, Mount Carmel School is excited to invite AlumKnights and community members to the school’s annual fundraising banquet, “Night with the Knights.” The event is dedicated to celebrating 70 years of the school’s commitment to faith, service, tradition, and excellence.

The “Night with the Knights” is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort Taga Ballroom, from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets are $70 per person.

“We’re very excited about the event and we look forward to all our fellow AlumKnights having a great time. We take great pride in our island’s only Catholic school and are willing to give back to a school that gave us so much,” said 1990 AlumKnight and MCS business manager John Blanco.

According to Blanco, this year’s “Night with the Knights” will include many activities such as a runway show, a school yearbook montage, raffle prizes, music, dancing, and more.

“After two super typhoons and a pandemic, it is time to celebrate the resilience of our beloved institution,” said Mount Carmel School president Frances Taimanao. “Mount Carmel School has been a home to so many and it’s the memories and journey we aim to celebrate at our gala.”

The event will also include the announcement of the 2023 AlumKnight of the Year, the 2023 Class of the Year, and other awards. These presentations recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Mount Carmel School graduates. Criteria for both awards are available on the MCS website, www.mountcarmelsaipan.com.

AlumKnights interested in purchasing a table for their class and family can contact Blanco at businessmanager@mcsknights.com. Tickets are available at the school's Business Office and can also be purchased through any Mount Carmel School employee. Cash and PayPal payments are accepted.

For more information, visit https://www.mountcarmelsaipan.com/a-night-with-the-knights. (MCS)