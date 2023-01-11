Federal financial aid available for NMC’s spring 2023 semester

Share











Northern Marianas College is encouraging students to apply for federal financial aid before the college’s cpring 2023 semester begins on Jan. 17, 2023. Qualified applicants can receive up to $3,448 in federal aid.

The Federal Financial Aid program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education. Through the program’s various types of grants, loans, and scholarships, the Federal Financial Aid program is the largest financial aid provider in the U.S.

Students can submit a FAFSA by logging on to fafsa.gov. NMC’s school code is 015746.

To verify eligibility for Pell Grants, applicants can contact the NMC Financial Aid Office through email at fao@marianas.edu or call 237-6791/2/3/4. Applicants can also stop by the Financial Aid Office from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Thursday.

NMC offers several degree and certificate programs, including a bachelor of science in education (concentration in early childhood education, elementary education, rehabilitation and human services, or special education), bachelor of science in business management (concentration in accounting or without concentration); associate of arts in business, associate of applied science in business administration (emphasis in accounting, business management, or computer applications), associate of applied science in hospitality management, associate of arts in liberal arts (emphasis in education, health and physical education, pre-engineering, social work, or without emphasis), associate of science in nursing, associate of science in agriculture, associate of science in natural resource management, associate of applied science in criminal justice, and associate of science in fire science technology. The certificate programs at NMC include basic law enforcement, business management, computer applications, early childhood education, fire science technology, hospitality operations, nursing assistant, and small business management.

A list of the classes that are offered for the upcoming spring 2023 semester can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at (670) 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)