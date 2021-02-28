MCS Knights rule beach v-ball

Share











The Mount Carmel School Knights struggled but ultimately prevailed over the Grace Christian Academy Eagles to take home the boys championship of the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4×4 Beach Volleyball League at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan sand court over the weekend.

Last Saturday, GCA put up a gallant fight against tournament top seed MCS 1, winning an easy first set. However, MCS 1, who had a twice-to-beat advantage, came from behind and swept the last two sets, preventing GCA from extending to a deciding second game.

GCA won the first set with an easy 21-16 win, but MCS 1 regained momentum in the second set by beating GCA, 21-15.

In the tie-breaking set, GCA gave MCS 1 a run for its money, with the Knights and the Eagles coming to a tie, 12-12.

GCA broke the tie with a block at the net but the Knights persevered coming neck-and-neck at a 14-14 tie.

This time, MCS 1 broke out of the tie when GCA failed to return the ball. MCS 1 continued to trudge forward and won over GCA 16-14 after GCA hit the ball out of bounds.

MCS Knights volleyball coach Randy Steele said he knew GCA would give MCS a tough game as their only loss throughout the tournament was when they came head-to-head with GCA.

“GCA is a great opponent I knew they’d give us a tough game. I’m not surprised that our only loss in the tournament was to them, they have some really great players and they have a really good volleyball program. It was a wonderful tournament,” he said.

MCS 1 took the top seed throughout the two-day tournament to take the twice-to-beat advantage in the finals opposite GCA.

MCS 1 bested Marianas High School 2, MCS 2, then faced off with MHS 1 for the first seat in the championship round.

GCA came out on top against Saipan International School 2 before losing to MHS 1.

However, GCA redeemed itself in the losers bracket by besting SIS 2 a second time to face off with MCS 2. GCA went against MHS 1 for the last seat in the championship bracket and prevailed.

The 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball League boys champion MCS Knights is composed of Richard Steele, Merrick Toves, Jeremiah Diaz, Brandon Lee, Jun Beom Kim, and Sam Ryu. The Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association helped organize the tournament.