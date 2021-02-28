MCS Knights rule beach v-ball

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2021
Share

Mount Carmel School Knights boys volleyball team poses for a photo after winning the championship title in the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball last Saturday. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

The Mount Carmel School Knights struggled but ultimately prevailed over the Grace Christian Academy Eagles to take home the boys championship of the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4×4 Beach Volleyball League at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan sand court over the weekend.

Last Saturday, GCA put up a gallant fight against tournament top seed MCS 1, winning an easy first set. However, MCS 1, who had a twice-to-beat advantage, came from behind and swept the last two sets, preventing GCA from extending to a deciding second game.

GCA won the first set with an easy 21-16 win, but MCS 1 regained momentum in the second set by beating GCA, 21-15.

In the tie-breaking set, GCA gave MCS 1 a run for its money, with the Knights and the Eagles coming to a tie, 12-12.

GCA broke the tie with a block at the net but the Knights persevered coming neck-and-neck at a 14-14 tie.

Mount Carmel School’s Merrick Toves spikes the ball during the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball last Saturday.  (Kimberly A. Bautista)

This time, MCS 1 broke out of the tie when GCA failed to return the ball. MCS 1 continued to trudge forward and won over GCA 16-14 after GCA hit the ball out of bounds.

MCS Knights volleyball coach Randy Steele said he knew GCA would give MCS a tough game as their only loss throughout the tournament was when they came head-to-head with GCA.

“GCA is a great opponent I knew they’d give us a tough game. I’m not surprised that our only loss in the tournament was to them, they have some really great players and they have a really good volleyball program. It was a wonderful tournament,” he said.

MCS 1 took the top seed throughout the two-day tournament to take the twice-to-beat advantage in the finals opposite GCA.

MCS 1 bested Marianas High School 2, MCS 2, then faced off with MHS 1 for the first seat in the championship round.

GCA came out on top against Saipan International School 2 before losing to MHS 1.

However, GCA redeemed itself in the losers bracket by besting SIS 2 a second time to face off with MCS 2. GCA went against MHS 1 for the last seat in the championship bracket and prevailed.

The 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball League boys champion MCS Knights is composed of Richard Steele, Merrick Toves, Jeremiah Diaz, Brandon Lee, Jun Beom Kim, and Sam Ryu. The Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association helped organize the tournament.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2021

Posted On Feb 10 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021
a walk

A walk for water

Posted On Feb 11 2021

Join the cleanup at Marine Beach this Saturday

Posted On Feb 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2021, 5:21 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune