Villagomez: Guam vulnerability is still concerning

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force is very proactive on the Rota border because of the island’s proximity to Guam, where the pandemic’s vulnerability level is still very concerning to the task force.

In his presentation before the House of Representatives Committee on Health and Welfare at the House chamber last Friday, Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez said the elevated border watch on Rota is meant to protect the people of the island from being exposed to the high COVID-19 population in Guam.

“We as a team decided to continue with all the protective measures and enforcement,” he said, acknowledging that there are many inconvenience and concerns in the community about commerce, food security, and other things. But, at the same time, he said, there is nothing more valuable than human lives, so the efforts to save lives will continue.

So far, there have been 131 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam, compared to the two posted in the CNMI, and 7,736 reported COVID-19 cases in Guam, compared to the CNMI’s 143. It must be noted, though, that the number of positive cases in Guam has now steeply dropped to single digits. For example, only one new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 111 tests performed last Saturday, Feb. 27.

As of last Thursday, Villagomez said, there were 10,375 people vaccinated in the CNMI for Dose 1 and 7,441 for Dose 2, or for a total of 17,816.

For the Phase 1A and Phase 1B vaccination rollout, 16,613 have been vaccinated on Saipan, 510 on Tinian, and 693 on Rota, Villagomez said.

Villagomez said coordination between the task force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has been seamless on all levels.

He said Alternate Care Site resources that they have at the Kanoa Resort are being coordinated and utilized by CHCC at the moment. “So there are beds in there that are over at CHCC. …Dialysis machines are being tested as well on whether there’s enhancements and improvements that could be made at CHCC,” the chairman said.

He assured that all their daily efforts are coordinated with CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña and her team, as well as with the Governor’s Office, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, Commonwealth Office of Transportation Authority, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, and Commonwealth Ports Authority.

The governor’s authorized representative Patrick Guerrero assured that he is also making sure that all expenditures are within the allowable limits of Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement.

The meeting was presided over by committee chair Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan). Also at the meeting were Guerrero, Muna, press secretary Kevin Bautista, and CHCC chief operations officer Subroto Banerji.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
