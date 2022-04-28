MDC nips DECM to book final semis seat

Share











Marianas Dental Center leaned on clutch free throw shooting in the last minute to fend off a rallying DECM side, 93-90, in the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Wednesday at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

Leading by as much as 10 points with 4 minutes and change to go, MDC fell into a myriad of unproductive offensive thrusts and turnovers capped by Henry Manipon being assessed two technical fouls after arguing a foul call, his fifth and last. Ariel Baul would make the freebies and DECM retained possession and scored in the next play.

Baul, Smokin’ Jun Tabora, and Edgar Pangelinan would then hit consecutive baskets to tie the game with less than a minute to go in the contest. After another fruitless possession by MDC, Tabora had a chance to give DECM an improbable lead but he was triple-teamed and his driving double-pump attempt was blocked. What followed was a parade of free throws by MDC and Fradel Sedillo, Richard Calbone, and Gerry Tolentino made just enough of them to preserve the win.

MDC got off to a jackrabbit start and led DECM, 22-14, in the first quarter as Sedillo humbled all defenders assigned to stop him. DECM would trim the deficit to 3 points, 41-44, at the half as it was Tabora’s turn to heat up in the second quarter.

Both teams would engage in a nip-and-tuck affair in the third and as a result it was back to square 1 after three quarters at 67-all. MDC would spring to life at the start of the payoff period and seemingly was in cruise control before DECM kicked off the monumental comeback.

Three-point specialist Rodney Catalla led MDC with 23 points, while Calbone and Sedillo added 21 and 16 markers, respectively. Baul paced all scorers with 30 points, while Tabora was held down to 21 points. Pangelinan added 14 points.

With the win, MDC will take on pennant winner Blue Haus in the 7pm second game of the Final Four tomorrow at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Center in Gualo Rai.

In the earlier game, Eagles Construction also sent Magalahi Eagles packing after a 69-58 victory. Both teams struggled to score all game long, but luckily for Eagles Construction the two Mikes—Umali and Surima—got hot at the right time in the second half to lead the team to the win and onto the semifinals against No. 2 NAPA Auto this Saturday starting at 6pm.

Umali scored 18 points and Surima 9 points for the winning team, while Raymond Santos pinched in 13 of his own. Magalahi Eagles, who didn’t win a game the entire season, was paced by the 19 points of Dennis Cortez.

First Game

Eagles Construction 69 – Umali 18, Santos 13, Surima 9, Garcia 6, Sublemente 6, Evanz 2, Itaas 2.

Magalaghi Eagles 58 – Cortez 19, Brillo 12, Usi 10, Odicta 8, Ellarma 4, Claveria 4, Aniciete 2

Scoring by quarters: 16-16, 27-26, 53-44, 69-58.

Second Game

MDC 93 – Catalla 23, Calbone 21, Sedillo 16, Tolentino 9, Villarin 9, Quemado 3, Manipon 2, Echavez 1.

DECM 90 – Baul 30, Tabora 21, Pangelinan 14, Galulu 6, Joson 5, Viola 5, Salazar 2, Calunsag 2.

Scoring by quarters: 22-14, 44-41, 67-67, 93-90.