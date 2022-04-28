April is National Welding Month

Share











When you watch the opening ceremony for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games on Saipan this June, keep an eye on the oversized latte stone-shaped cauldron that will be lit on fire to signal the start of the games. That cauldron was welded by the Welding Class of the Northern Marianas Technical Institute, under the supervision of NMTech welding instructor Eduardo Taruc.

This highlights the importance of welding and the skills needed to learn this trade, said Ben Babauta, who is the marketing coordinator of NMTech.

Incidentally, April is also National Welding Month, Babauta said, and they are closing out the month by raising public awareness about welding, which is one of the courses that NMTech offers. He said the welding course teaches the basics, including reading, planning, measuring, and cutting, as well as working with different materials such as steel, metal, carbon, and plasma arc.

Babauta said that NMTech is proud to have such a skill in-house and teach it to those willing to learn in the community. “Over several months of hands-on learning could make you a skilled worker,” he said.