Meth den uncovered at local hotel

By
|
Posted on Jan 19 2022
Share

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, in collaboration with the NMI Drug Enforcement Task Force, uncovered a meth den at the Hyatt Regency Saipan after executing a search warrant for a room belonging to man believed to have been involved in selling methamphetamine.

Last week, over 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine was uncovered in two rooms at the Hyatt Regency Saipan that was being rented by Qui Shou, also known as Ike, for the past six months.

Qui was brought before U.S. District Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy last Friday for his initial hearing. Qui was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The defendant was ordered to return to court today for a detention hearing at 9am and again on Jan. 27 at 1:30 pm for a preliminary hearing.

Aside from the large quantity of meth found in his room, the DEA also found two handguns with ammunition, a large amount of cash, over 4,000 small ziplock baggies, and a few glass pipes with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to court documents, DEA special agent Kirk F. Johns said that a room on the sixth floor of Hyatt Regency Saipan had been under surveillance for the past few months before they executed the search warrant on Jan. 12, 2022.

On that day, Wang Juhua, later identified as Qui’s companion, was seen coming out of the hotel room before heading to the front desk where she paid for another room on the third floor.

After paying for the rooms, Wang went back to the hotel room on the sixth floor. She was later observed leaving the room and was headed for the room on the third floor.

Sometime later, when Wang was seen headed back to the room on the sixth floor, DEA special agents and a CNMI Customs officer identified themselves and showed her their badges.

The DEA agent said that Wang, after officers followed her and attempted to enter the hotel room, tried to close the door on them.

After a short struggle, the officers got in and searched the room where they found Qui hiding in the bathroom. There, the officers placed Qui under arrest.

Following a pat down, Qui was found with two Ziploc bags containing a white crystal-like substance that weighed approximately 5.7 grams. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

In the same room, Johns said they found a Raven Arms .25 auto-pistol and five rounds of ammunition, a large amount of cash, and about 4,900 Ziploc-style bags.

In addition, a U.S currency counting machine, two scales, a Western Union receipt, used glass pipes, and two cell phones were also found in the room.

Meanwhile, in the room on the third floor, agents seized a large amount of cash, a container with suspected methamphetamine residue, a glass pipe, a scale, and a cell phone.

When asked for the code to the room’s safe, Qui initially lied about the code but after being threatened that Wang and his father, who was also staying in the room, would be placed under arrest, he gave the agents the right code.

In the safe, officers found 1.3 lbs of methamphetamine in three large Ziploc bags, and an 8mm GAP handgun with three rounds of 9mm ammunition and 28 rounds of .25 auto ammunition.

Qui, through an interpreter, told the agents that all the illegal items found in the rooms are his and that Wang and his father had nothing to do with them.

Qui said he was mainly supplied by two people who would give him between 100 grams and 500 grams, depending on his sales.

In regards to the handguns, Qui said they were given to him by one of his suppliers for protection.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 19, 2022, 8:02 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 4 m/s N
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune