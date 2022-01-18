Man denied clemency moves to revive suit vs DOC

By
|
Posted on Jan 19 2022

Tag:
Share

A man who was recently denied clemency by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is now asking the court to reopen court proceedings in his lawsuit against the Department of Corrections.

Price Shoiter, though his lawyer, Michael Dotts, recently filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court for the NMI to enforce the parties’ previous settlement agreement or to vacate the dismissal order, which would reopen the proceedings in his case against DOC.

Dotts said that, pursuant to the agreement, in the event that clemency is denied by the governor, the case would be put back on the trial calendar.

“It is unfortunate that the governor denied clemency but that is the right of the governor. It should be noted that both the Board of Parole and the attorney general recommended clemency. But the situation is there was a failure of consideration for the settlement when the governor denied clemency. The parties had anticipated that this could happen. In case it did, they provided in their agreement the remedy of placing the case back on the trial calendar. The court retained jurisdiction so it could enforce the settlement agreement that included this remedy,” Dotts said.

With Torres denying clemency for Shoiter, the settlement agreement has become null and void, Dotts said, and Shoiter wants to pursue his previous lawsuit against the department and its former and current officials for allegedly denying him adequate medical care.

“Shoiter, among other things, was to receive a conditional clemency, heart surgery and knee surgery before a certain deadline, and payment to his counsel of a lump sum amount to cover his damages. Since conditional clemency was of such importance for Shoiter, the whole settlement was conditioned upon Shoiter receiving conditional clemency from the governor. Without clemency, Shoiter would have never agreed to dismiss his case,” Dotts said.

Back in 2016, Shoiter, 74, was sentenced to a 10-year imprisonment for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl. He filed his suit against DOC in 2020. In February 2021, the parties executed the settlement agreement that was contingent on the governor’s approval of Shoiter’s application for conditional clemency. However, on Dec. 3, 2021, defendants announced that the governor had denied Shoiter’s application for conditional clemency.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Statement on state of COVID-19 at DOC

Posted On Jan 07 2022
, By
0

Torres says they are ‘addressing’ DOC manpower shortage

Posted On Dec 27 2021
, By
0

Acute manpower shortage at DOC

Posted On Dec 21 2021
, By
0

Inmate seeks hearing in his previous lawsuit against DOC

Posted On Nov 09 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 19, 2022, 11:33 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune