Meth den uncovered in Papago

The recent interception of a methamphetamine-filled parcel at the U.S. Postal Service in Chalan Kanoa led to the discovery of a meth den in Papago, according to CNMI Division of Customs officers.

In a press briefing yesterday at the CNMI Department of Finance’s Customs and Biosecurity Division office in Puerto Rico, acting Customs director James Deleon Guerrero said that approximately 2 lbs of methamphetamine that were shipped from Canada were intercepted over the weekend at the CK Post Office.

“We want to announce the interception of yet another sizeable amount of crystal methamphetamine that was shipped out of Canada to our CNMI post office. As a result of that seizure and following the inspection of Customs officers, we were able to intercept a total of 997 and a half gross grams of crystal meth, which is equivalent to about two pounds,” he said.

After the interception, Deleon Guerrero said, an investigation into the receiver of the package was launched, which ultimately uncovered a meth den in Papago where another 100 grams of meth was seized. Aside from the drugs, a large sum of cash was also found at the residence, the acting director added.

“As a result of that [interception], we activated our divisions, the Bureau of Contraband Enforcement, which eventually worked in collaboration with the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, DEA, and our other law enforcement partners. As the investigation progressed, it led to a residence down in Papago, where a total of two male individuals and one female individual were subsequently apprehended,” he said.

Deleon Guerrero said a search warrant was then issued by the CNMI Superior Court that allowed them to search the Papago residence’s premises.

“I can confirm that we also were able to seize a sizable amount of drugs inside that particular residence, more specifically crystal methamphetamine, as well as a large sum of cash. Since this is still an ongoing investigation, I am limited in terms of releasing additional information,” he added.

In a separate news release from the Department of Public Safety, it stated that the package was claimed by an unknown female who was later apprehended.

After the package was claimed, CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force launched an operation that led to the arrest of three individuals and executed one search warrant.

Through the course of this operation, authorities arrested 40-year-old Huaishu Wang, 55-year-old Yongbing Ni, and 48-year-old Hong Jie Li.

According to John Henry Sablan, Customs Bureau of Contraband Enforcement captain, the Customs officers found the 2 lbs of methamphetamine packed inside a shipment of glass vases.

“The package was in what looked like some temporary cardboard boxes, like our last seizure. The substance was found during a Customs routine inspection at the U.S. Post Office. It was packaged in some chinaware, specifically glass vases,” he said.

Back in March, Customs seized nearly 5 lbs of methamphetamine at a USPS post office. The drugs were hidden in chinaware that had been shipped from California.