Torres optimistic he’d be acquitted

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is optimistic that the Senate will acquit him following the impeachment trial that is set to begin on May 13.

In a brief statement from Torres, he said he looks forward to the Senate’s acquittance.

“I’m very confident in my counsel. I think he did a great job so I look forward to being acquitted by the Senate. Again, I have every confidence in my counsel’s performance,” he said.

Representing Torres at the hearing will be attorney Anthony Aguon, who also represented him during the hearing on Torres’ motion to dismiss the Article of Impeachment filed against him by the House of Representatives.

As for whether he would be attending the trial, Torres said he awaits the advice of his counsel.

“I’ll wait for the advisement of my counsel. Meanwhile, we continue to move forward and we continue to prioritize the issues that we are facing here in the CNMI. We’ve done a lot of proclamations, Route 36 continues to move forward, we’re looking at signing the road project for Beach Road. My work will continue for the betterment of the community,” he said.

The trial was set for May 13 following a 4-3 Senate vote in favor of dismissing the Article of Impeachment against Torres.

All Republican senators—Senate President Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Sens. Victor Hocog (R-Rota), Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian), and Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian)—voted in favor of granting the motion to dismiss; Sens. Paul Manglona (Ind-Rota), Teresita Santos (Ind-Rota), and Edith DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) voted in opposition.

Only seven members were present for the voting as Sens. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan) and Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan) were officially recused from the entire impeachment proceedings.

Because the Senate rule of impeachment required five votes to dismiss the Article of Impeachment, the motion to dismiss was denied and Hofschneider moved forward with the impeachment trial.

Hofschneider said the impeachment hearing will continue day-to-day until its conclusion.

All legislative and other business of the Senate will be suspended until the conclusion of the impeachment trial.