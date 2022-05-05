Torres optimistic he’d be acquitted

By
|
Posted on May 06 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is optimistic that the Senate will acquit him following the impeachment trial that is set to begin on May 13.

In a brief statement from Torres, he said he looks forward to the Senate’s acquittance.

“I’m very confident in my counsel. I think he did a great job so I look forward to being acquitted by the Senate. Again, I have every confidence in my counsel’s performance,” he said.

Torres

Representing Torres at the hearing will be attorney Anthony Aguon, who also represented him during the hearing on Torres’ motion to dismiss the Article of Impeachment filed against him by the House of Representatives.

As for whether he would be attending the trial, Torres said he awaits the advice of his counsel.

“I’ll wait for the advisement of my counsel. Meanwhile, we continue to move forward and we continue to prioritize the issues that we are facing here in the CNMI. We’ve done a lot of proclamations, Route 36 continues to move forward, we’re looking at signing the road project for Beach Road. My work will continue for the betterment of the community,” he said.

The trial was set for May 13 following a 4-3 Senate vote in favor of dismissing the Article of Impeachment against Torres.

All Republican senators—Senate President Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Sens. Victor Hocog (R-Rota), Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian), and Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian)—voted in favor of granting the motion to dismiss; Sens. Paul Manglona (Ind-Rota), Teresita Santos (Ind-Rota), and Edith DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) voted in opposition.

Only seven members were present for the voting as Sens. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan) and Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan) were officially recused from the entire impeachment proceedings.

Because the Senate rule of impeachment required five votes to dismiss the Article of Impeachment, the motion to dismiss was denied and Hofschneider moved forward with the impeachment trial.

Hofschneider said the impeachment hearing will continue day-to-day until its conclusion.

All legislative and other business of the Senate will be suspended until the conclusion of the impeachment trial.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 6, 2022, 6:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune