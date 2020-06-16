MHS sees 370 graduates

Posted on Jun 17 2020

The graduating seniors of Marianas High Schools hold a motorcade and distribution of diploma via drive-thru last Friday. (KRIZEL TUAZON)

Marianas High Schools held a virtual ceremony followed by a motorcade for 370 graduating seniors last week to mark the end of another school year.

On Thursday, MHS held a livestream award distribution. The following day, Friday, the graduating seniors had a motorcade and distribution of diploma via drive-thru.

The virtual ceremony was emceed by teachers Romolo Orsini and Kristina Springer, and included the pre-recorded congratulatory remarks of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP), Board of Education chair Janice Tenorio, and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada.

MHS acting principal Melanie Rdiall noted that the graduating class had to overcome so many adversities and challenges to get to this point. “I never doubted that you stood ready, willing and able to welcome the changes. Take pride in knowing that you are built with courage and strength to rise above any and all adversities,” she said in her message to the seniors.

MHS alumna Laila Y. Boyer, who was chosen by the graduating class as their keynote speaker, said: “Everything begins with the right attitude. Think of what drives you, what motivates you. Your graduation theme rightly speaks to having that power within you.”

Nicole Ye Eun Kim is this year’s MHS valedictorian. Tian En Chen was named the class salutatorian.

The rest of the awards given out during MHS’ virtual graduation ceremony:

-Nicole Ye Eun Kim – Board of Education Award
-Tian En Chen – Commissioner of Education Award
-Angela Barbo – Governor’s Leadership Award, Outstanding Female Graduate Award
-Mark Dave Pangelinan Jr.–Mayor’s Community Award
-Kyle Thorne – Principal’s Award

Top 10
-Nicole Ye Eun Kim
-Tian En Chen
-Kate Ishida
-Edriel Javier
-Lesly Ibarra
-Monique Mascarinas
-Esther Park
-Kennedy Luther Vila
-James Matthew Reyes
-Daisy Pearl Panhilason

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
