Race features Sinclair in Podcast pilot

By
|
Posted on Jun 17 2020
Share

CNMI Sports Hall of Famer Jeff Race and the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association had their Podcast pilot last Monday, featuring Pacific Games multiple gold medalist and pro player Colin Sinclair.

Race, who was inspired by Northern Mariana Islands Football Association Executive Committee member Norman Del Rosario’s Footcast with Norman, said the NMITA Podcast will have past and present CNMI players discussing their journey in the sport.

Sinclair’s started when he was 5 years old, as he picked up a tennis racket and trained under Race. He played in the CNMI for almost five years before moving to Australia where he continued trading volleys and serves until high school and then jumped to the collegiate level, as he suited up for Cornell University.

“I just got lucky that I was able to go to Cornell,” said the 25-year-old player.

Sinclair was supposed to go to Dartmouth, but his spot was taken by another player, who incidentally was slated to join Cornell.

“So we sort of swap places,” said Sinclair, who had to challenge one of Cornell’s junior player when he visited the school to earn his slot on the squad.

“The coach did not know me, so it really felt good that I was able to show him what I can do,” Sinclair said.

From left, players Colin Sinclair, Robbie Schorr, and Ken Song, and coach Jeff Race are all smiles as they show the gold medals presented to them at the awards ceremony for the XVI Pacific Games last year in Samoa. (Contributed Photo)

After completing his stint with Cornell and just when people were expecting that he could call it a career, Sinclair decided to keep on playing and this time join the pro tours (both the ATP and ITF).

Race noted that most college players don’t pursue pro competitions after graduation and instead focus on new career.

“I took the other way because I felt like I am not done with tennis yet. I have time to grow and things to improve,” Sinclair said.

After finishing college, the 2019 NMSA Athlete of the Year competed in pro tournaments in Europe, U.S., Australia, and Asia. The gamble produced five straight finals appearances in 2018 and a pro title in 2019. Sinclair also reached a career-high ranking of 410 in the ATP, over $32,000 prize money, and three gold medals plus one silver in last year’s Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa.

“That (winning for the CNMI in the Pacific Games) was very special,” said Sinclair, who is now in Canada for a much-deserved break, as he awaits the resumption of play in the ATP and ITF.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Community Briefs - June 15, 2020

Posted On Jun 15 2020

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 17, 2020, 10:02 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune