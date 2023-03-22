MHS student gets full-fledged scholarship to WashU

Share











Out of 17,900 applications nationwide, Marianas High School senior Sydney Lim was one of 75 who were awarded a full-fledged QuestBridge scholarship up to four years at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. This 17-year old will head off to college this fall.

Lim said she was nervous at first while applying. “[The] college [application] process was truly mentally draining and tiring. I spent countless stressful days of anxiousness and sleep deprivation, but when I opened the letter, everything was worth it.”

Out of 17,900 QuestBridge applicants, 1,755 Finalists were selected as Match Scholarship Recipients at 48 college partners, and Lim was one of 75 students nationwide who matched with Washington University. The scholarship that covers the full expense of college attendance, including tuition, room and board, travel expenses, and books and supplies.

With Washington University constantly ranked among the Top 20 universities in the United States, boasting a 10% acceptance rate for the Class of 2026, Lim said she is both thankful and excited for the opportunity. “I am looking forward to meeting new people from all around the world, seizing new opportunities, and being exposed to new ideas that would quench my thirst and curiosity,” Lim said. “I am truly grateful to Questbridge for opening up this amazing opportunity to me and everyone else who has encouraged and helped me go through the process.”

As for what she will be majoring in and her goals for the future, Lim is excited about exploring subjects like biology and neuroscience during her undergraduate years “so that I can pursue my career in psychiatry, hopefully, back on Saipan.”

Lim encourages those who aspire to always search for opportunities. “Living on Saipan, we have experienced multiple adversities, such as typhoons and a pandemic…that can be disruptive to daily life and academic pursuits. However, I was always determined to not let go of my academics despite these challenges, especially for my family. Especially during the pandemic, we had to adapt to remote learning, which was definitely difficult for students on the island. In my sophomore year, I founded a Tutor Club to assist students who were struggling with their academics.”

When not studying, Lim enjoys playing the piano in genres ranging from jazz to K-pop, and is also a fan of scuba diving. “It’s truly an adventurous hobby that allows me to really appreciate the island’s beauty.”