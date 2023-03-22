Pets of the week: Coco and Iris

Coco and Iris (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Meet Coco and Iris, two adorable female puppies who are looking for their forever homes!

Coco is a playful and energetic puppy with a beautiful black coat and brown paws. She loves to run and play fetch, and is a smart puppy who is eager to please. Coco is already showing signs of being a great companion and would make a wonderful addition to any family.

Iris is a sweet and affectionate puppy with a light brown coat that is soft to the touch. She loves nothing more than cuddling up on the couch with her humans and is a bit more laidback than Coco. Iris also loves to play and explore and would make a great companion for someone looking for a loyal and loving pet.

Both puppies are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have been well socialized with people and other dogs. They are ready to find their forever home with a loving family who will give them the attention and care they deserve.

They are currently in foster homes but if you’re interested in adopting Coco or Iris, please don’t hesitate to contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido for more information. They are both wonderful puppies who would make great additions to any family!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). You can also make your way to the shelter to check out more dogs available for adoption!

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




