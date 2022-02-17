Military exercise Cope North 22 goes to Rota

Senior airman Michael Pleau, 354th Communications Squadron communication flyaway kit technician, stands behind a Hawkeye satellite communications system during Cope North 22 on Rota in the Northern Mariana Islands last Feb. 15, 2022. (U.S. AIR FORCE/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS YOSSELIN PERLA)

As part of Cope North 2022 multinational exercise, the U.S. Air Force’s 354th Communications Squadron conducted an exercise to set up a communication flyaway kit and network on Rota in the Northern Mariana Islands last Feb. 15, 2022

Communication flyaway kits allow personnel to work in remote and austere locations to ensure the mission can be completed at anytime and anyplace. Such a network can be set up and configured within an hour if no troubleshooting is required.

The 354th CS manages, operates, maintains and provides command and control communications and computer systems, navigational aids and information management services, supporting the 354th Fighter Wing’s combat and combat support missions.

Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations of varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring airmen and aircrews are ready to respond across the spectrum of military operations.

Exercises such as Cope North allow the Pacific Air Forces to validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets. This year’s Cope North exercise involves the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Australian Air Force. (Saipan Tribune)

