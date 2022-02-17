11 hospitalized; 181 new cases

By
|
Posted on Feb 18 2022
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported late Wednesday that, as of Feb. 16, a total of 11 persons are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, three of them unvaccinated and eight vaccinated. One of the 11 is on a ventilator.

This comes as 181 new cases were added Wednesday to the CNMI’s COVID-19 tally, which now stands at a total of 7,927 cases since March 26, 2020.

Of the 181 cases identified in the community on Feb. 15, 2022,16 were identified on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of the 181 cases are pending verification. 

CHCC assured that the 181 new cases have been isolated and are being monitored. 

Of the 7,927 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have already been 6,091 recoveries; 1,811 active cases; and 25 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 7,310 were identified via community testing, while 617 were identified via travel testing.

A total of 43 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 16, 2022; of the eligible population, 55% have received an additional dose. (Saipan Tribune)

