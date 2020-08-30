Military to conduct training

Share











ASAN, Guam—The U.S. Navy will conduct live fire exercises in open ocean Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 from 1pm to 11:55pm in Open Ocean, Agat Bay, Outer Apra Harbor, Dandan-Malojloj, Radio Barrigada, Northwest Field, Warning Area 13, and Farallon de Medinilla

Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

The U.S. Navy will also conduct training in Agat Bay and Outer Apra Harbor Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 from 1pm to 11:55pm.

Simulated ammunition will be used in this training. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity and are advised to remain clear of units in the area.

The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Dandan-Malojloj and Radio Barrigada Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 from 11pm to 11:55pm.

Simulated ammunition will be used in this training. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity.

The U.S. Navy will conduct training in open ocean Sept. 1-3 from 8am to 11pm at the following coordinates: 13˚45’’N/144˚20’’E, 13˚45’’N/144˚36’’E, 13˚30’’N/144˚36’’E, 13˚30’’N/144˚20’’E, 13˚29’’N/144˚25’’E.

The U.S. Air Force will conduct live fire training in Northwest Field on Andersen Air Force Base Sept. 3 from 8am to 2pm.

The unit will be closing traffic for 10-20 minute intervals on Route 3A around the quarry area during the training. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity.

The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Dandan-Malojloj and Radio Barrigada Sept. 3 and 6 from 1pm to11:55pm.

Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity due to the training.

The U.S. Navy will conduct live fire exercises in Warning Area 13 and Farallon de Medinilla Sept. 6 from noon to 11:55pm.

Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of Farallon de Medinilla by 12 nautical miles for the duration of this event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

These trainings support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific. (PR)