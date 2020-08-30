Race eyes return to national team

Share











Former Student Athlete of the Year awardee Gabi Race always looks forward for the opportunity and honor to play for the CNMI Women’s National Team.

After graduating from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Race said returning to Saipan and joining the ongoing training sessions of the national squad at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville have been on her mind.

“I would love to attend the national team training, but it’s up to the coaches and other NMIFA (Northern Mariana Islands Football Association) staff and officials,” said Race, who had donned the CNMI colors three times before leaving Saipan for college.

The 2014 Tan Siu Lin Foundation/Northern Marianas Sports Association Female Student Athlete of the Year was part of the CNMI Women’s National Team that made history for the Commonwealth’s women soccer, as the squad earned its first international win after shutting down Macau, 7-0, incidentally in 2014 during the Preliminary Round 1 of the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup at the Guam Football Association Training Centre in Harmon.

That special memory besides the many skills and life lessons she learned while under the CNMI soccer program make Race want to rejoin the national squad.

“Every single tournament that I played in with the WNT was an amazing experience. If I had to pick one to be the best, it would probably be the EAFF qualifying tournament in 2014 when we won our first international game against Macau. Being a part of the team that made history and having scored one of the 7 goals is something I will always be proud of,” Race said.

The Marianas High School graduate delivered the third goal for the WNT in that victory against Macau, giving the team a promising 3-0 lead at halftime.

Meanwhile, Angie Ito, one of the NMIFA coaches facilitating the WNT’s training sessions, said they have been in contact with off-island and former national team players, including Race and they are always welcome to work out with the current pool.

“We’ve been keeping them inform about upcoming events and other schedules about the team. If they are returning to the island and staying for a while, joining the training is one of the best ways to improve and continue the development of our players’ techniques and skills,” Ito said.

The NMIFA coach added that they’ve been updated with the fitness level and physical condition of interested players.

In Race’s case, though she had been off-island for more than four years, she never stopped playing soccer. In fact, she made it on Saddleback College’s women’s soccer team in the California Community College Athletics Association and played defensive center midfield/center back for two seasons.

The daughter of CNMI Sports Hall of Famer Jeff Race scored in her debut (2016) with Saddleback after handing the Gauchos their second goal in their 10-0 rout of Cuyamaca College. Race saw action in more than 20 games for two years for Saddleback and after completing her junior college, she moved to California Polytechnic State University and played in club leagues.

The CNMI athlete, who was also into track, basketball, volleyball, and tennis before she focused on soccer, is excited at the prospects of playing on island anew and working with the new set of national players.

“The thing I miss most about the CNMI WNT is the camaraderie. The team is so special because it feels like a second family. We spend so much time together between training year-round and travelling for tournaments that you create really close bonds with each other, as well as your coaches and managers. If the NMIFA will have me back at training, I am definitely looking forward to seeing my old friends/teammates and meeting the new girls on the team,” Race said.