Mobil renews support for volunteer

Posted on Jan 19 2022
Max Aguon, fourth from the left, poses for a photo with Mobil San Jose staff after JEM Co. Ltd. renewed his $100 gas allowance donation to encourage him to continue cleaning Saipan beaches. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The San Jose Mobil Gas Station owned and operated by JEM Co. Ltd. will continue to sponsor a local volunteer with a gas allowance of $100 as long as he continues his work of beautifying Saipan’s pristine beaches.

According to JEM commission agent Jovita Flores, Mobil renewed effective last Friday the $100 monthly gasoline allowance for Max Aguon.,

“Mobil will be continuing our monthly donation to alleviate Max’s expenses as he goes around the island to keep the beaches clean for our tourists,” she said.

Flores said that Mobil has been provided the same donation to Aguon for the past year, and it has been worth it as he continues to do a wonderful job of keeping the island’s beaches clean.

“We see him out there and we support his efforts to beautify our island,” she said.

Ed Flores, another Mobil commission agent, said he loves what Aguon continues to do for the community and hopes this donation will motivate him to continue to do the good work he does.

Meanwhile, Aguon said he is very grateful for Mobil’s support.

“I want to thank the Mobil gas station for continuing to support me with this grant so I can continue to do my best in cleaning our beaches,” he said.

Aguon has received various praises and awards for his cleanup activities that also help promote environmental awareness in the community.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
