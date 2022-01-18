Chalan Kiya sewer project to be done by end of Feb.

Share











A Commonwealth Utilities Corp. sewer project in Chalan Kiya is scheduled to be completed by the end of February this year, according to CUC executive director Gary Camacho.

He said in an interview last week that the project was already nearing completion but it was determined during final inspections that “there were some deficiencies that the contractor was required to go back and correct.” Camacho said that CUC expected the deficiencies to be corrected by Jan. 17.

CUC projects the repaving of the road and completion of the project itself for the end of February, said Camacho.

He said he and CUC appreciate the community’s patience in driving down As Terlaje Hill, as the construction work has created traffic congestion along the span of road near the Mobil gas station in Chalan Kiya.

“It has created a congested area; however [the traffic redirections] are requirements to ensure safety for everybody,” said Camacho.

Camacho thanked CUC’s contractors and project engineer Nicolette Villagomez for working diligently to get the sewer project closer to completion.

“We’re very happy that the contractors have been working through rain, heat, and everything else to be able to move this project. …[Villagomez] has done a wonderful job, considering all the different challenges along the way,” said Camacho.

“We all are very proud of her and the engineering department and [are] happy with the contractor for making the adjustments as needed along the way. But again, we’re trying to finish that up, get out of the way, and open up that [road] for everyone,” he added.

The contractor for the project is RNV Construction.

According to a Sept. 3, 2020, CUC press release, the purpose of the Chalan Kiya project is to “safely install a gravity sewer line from the W-6 Sewer Lift Station to the W-5 Sewer Lift Station in order to eliminate the W-6 Lift Station.”