More local stimulus cards OK’d

By
|
Posted on Nov 26 2021

Tag:
Share

The Finance Division of Revenue and Taxation has approved more CNMI stimulus cards, on the heels of the recent distribution of over 3,000 local stimulus cards

Speaking at a radio news briefing last Friday, Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said they do have more stimulus cards, but he does not have the number of those additional cards that have been approved. He did not say whether the cards have already arrived or not.

Atalig said those who are expecting to receive their local stimulus or even their tax refund but have not received it by now means there is an issue with their tax return. He said these affected individuals need to stop by the Taxpayer Assistance Office at the Division of Revenue and Tax, or they may also call the Revenue Tax Call Center at 664 1040.

“Everyday we’re clearing and cleaning up errors in people’s tax refunds,” Atalig said.

As they clear those errors, these taxpayers are added to the batch of those still pending to be batched out so that taxpayers can get their refunds and their stimulus cards.

Last month, Atalig disclosed that a total of 3,221 stimulus cards that arrived and were subsequently distributed were worth in total of $1,886,500.

Most of those cards were for the zero income filers who were required to file their 2020 tax return.

Eligible individuals received $500 per stimulus card and $500 for each dependent.

Last August, Atalig disclosed that they have already distributed over 20,000 stimulus cards, but they are aware that there are still some who have not gotten their cards yet.

Finance had earlier stated that they expect to release $25 million in all for 28,000 local stimulus cards using American Rescue Plan Act money.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CUC Pay-Online and Pay-by-Phone System now OK

Posted On Nov 11 2021
, By
0

Kilili: More eligible for food stamps; up to 23% benefit increase OK’d

Posted On Oct 28 2021
, By
0

Torres wants any new post that’s funded by ARPA to require his OK

Posted On Oct 27 2021
, By
0

Eligible HK residents may apply for EADs, travel OK with USCIS

Posted On Oct 26 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 26, 2021, 6:07 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:25 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune