More local stimulus cards OK’d

The Finance Division of Revenue and Taxation has approved more CNMI stimulus cards, on the heels of the recent distribution of over 3,000 local stimulus cards

Speaking at a radio news briefing last Friday, Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said they do have more stimulus cards, but he does not have the number of those additional cards that have been approved. He did not say whether the cards have already arrived or not.

Atalig said those who are expecting to receive their local stimulus or even their tax refund but have not received it by now means there is an issue with their tax return. He said these affected individuals need to stop by the Taxpayer Assistance Office at the Division of Revenue and Tax, or they may also call the Revenue Tax Call Center at 664 1040.

“Everyday we’re clearing and cleaning up errors in people’s tax refunds,” Atalig said.

As they clear those errors, these taxpayers are added to the batch of those still pending to be batched out so that taxpayers can get their refunds and their stimulus cards.

Last month, Atalig disclosed that a total of 3,221 stimulus cards that arrived and were subsequently distributed were worth in total of $1,886,500.

Most of those cards were for the zero income filers who were required to file their 2020 tax return.

Eligible individuals received $500 per stimulus card and $500 for each dependent.

Last August, Atalig disclosed that they have already distributed over 20,000 stimulus cards, but they are aware that there are still some who have not gotten their cards yet.

Finance had earlier stated that they expect to release $25 million in all for 28,000 local stimulus cards using American Rescue Plan Act money.