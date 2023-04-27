More W.S. Sonnets and a New Parody

Share











Parody of W.S. Sonnet 116

(Written on April 24, 2023, my third parody of Sonnet 116 in the voice of D.J .Trump.)

Let truth never dominate my great mind

as Rudy Giuliani says, “Truth is not Truth”

let me look for more alternate facts to find

distort those facts and let Fox be uncouth

Oh yes, the Fox fine was out of the ballpark

but Fox fidelity to me will not be shaken

let Fox News be the targets of lawyer sharks

let Fox News pay lawyers money gladly taken

Time will prove Trumpistas listen when I speak

the entire GOP cowers when I’m in the room

now come lawsuits galore week after week

the world knows I spread democracy’s doom

I know a fool and his money are soon parted

I may live to regret the trouble I alone started.

Here is Shakespeare’s Sonnet 29 followed by two parodies of it, which appeared in the Saipan Tribune just five years ago, Monday, April 30, 2018.

William Shakespeare: Sonnet 29

When in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes

I all alone beweep my outcast state,

And trouble deaf heav’n with my bootless cries

And look upon myself, and curse my fate,

Wishing me like to one more rich in hope,

Featured like him, like him with friends possessed,

Desiring this man’s art, and that man’s scope,

With what I most enjoy contented least;

Yet in these thoughts myself almost despising,

Haply I think on thee, and then my state,

Like to the lark at break of day arising

From sullen earth, sings hymns at heaven’s gate.

For thy sweet love remembered such wealth brings

That then I scorn to change my state with kings.

When in Disgrace With Fake News

(Joey Connolly : Parody of Sonnet 29)

When in disgrace with fake news and lying media’s eyes

I throw childish temper tantrums about my outcast state

I grow bald and round in size and tell many more lies

too blind with presidential power to ascertain my fate.

‘Wishing me like to one more rich in hope’

to use my smarts the stable genius that only I possess

conspiring with V. Putin and Russian oligarchs scope

what I enjoy most is being out on my own golf course.

Despite my being so smart there are some still despising

instinctively I think of me and my Secretary of State

with the price of Middle East oil per barrel then rising

from Saudi Arabia up to the Northern Arctic gates.

Liquid largesse for me increasing my wealth and bling

that then I know I am ”believe me” an American king.

Presidency in Disgrace in the Nation’s Eyes

(Joey Connolly: Parody of Sonnet 29)

My presidency in disgrace in the nation’s eyes

I all alone tweet my confused state

And trouble the generals with baby boy cries

So sad I’m not Making America Great.

Wish I was like that man from Hope

He’s articulate, a policy wonk and computer nerd

I’m jealous of his ability to speak and cope

Instead I belittle and insult others with every word.

Yet in these thoughts filled with self loathing

I think of money and how much I’m making

And obstinately fold my arms inside my clothing

Continuing bombastic demagoguery and faking.

For bling and bucks remembered on this occasion

Dispel thoughts of going to prison for tax evasion.