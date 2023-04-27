More W.S. Sonnets and a New Parody

By
|
Posted on Apr 28 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Parody of W.S. Sonnet 116 

(Written on April 24, 2023, my third parody of Sonnet 116 in the voice of D.J .Trump.)

 

Let truth never dominate my great mind

as Rudy Giuliani says, “Truth is not Truth”

let me look for more alternate facts to find

distort those facts and let Fox be uncouth

Oh yes, the Fox fine was out of the ballpark

but Fox fidelity to me will not be shaken

let Fox News be the targets of lawyer sharks

let Fox News pay lawyers money gladly taken

Time will prove Trumpistas listen when I speak

the entire GOP cowers when I’m in the room

now come lawsuits galore week after week

the world knows I spread democracy’s doom

I know a fool and his money are soon parted

I may live to regret the trouble I alone started.

 

Here is Shakespeare’s Sonnet 29 followed by  two parodies of it, which appeared in the Saipan Tribune just five years ago, Monday, April 30, 2018. 

 

William Shakespeare: Sonnet 29

 

When in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes

I all alone beweep my outcast state,

And trouble deaf heav’n with my bootless cries

And look upon myself, and curse my fate,

Wishing me like to one more rich in hope,

Featured like him, like him with friends possessed,

Desiring this man’s art, and that man’s scope,

With what I most enjoy contented least;

Yet in these thoughts myself almost despising,

Haply I think on thee, and then my state,

Like to the lark at break of day arising

From sullen earth, sings hymns at heaven’s gate.

For thy sweet love remembered such wealth brings

That then I scorn to change my state with kings.

 

When in Disgrace With Fake News

(Joey Connolly : Parody of Sonnet 29)

 

When in disgrace with fake news and lying media’s eyes

I throw childish temper tantrums about my outcast state

I grow bald and round in size and tell many more lies

too blind with presidential power to ascertain my fate.

‘Wishing me like to one more rich in hope’

to use my smarts the stable genius that only I possess

conspiring with V. Putin and Russian oligarchs scope

what I enjoy most is being out on my own golf course.

Despite my being so smart there are some still despising

instinctively I think of me and my Secretary of State

with the price of Middle East oil per barrel then rising

from Saudi Arabia up to the Northern Arctic gates.

Liquid largesse for me increasing my wealth and bling

that then I know I am ”believe me” an American king.

 

Presidency in Disgrace in the Nation’s Eyes

(Joey Connolly: Parody of Sonnet 29)

 

My presidency in disgrace in the nation’s eyes

I all alone tweet my confused state

And trouble the generals with baby boy cries

So sad I’m not Making America Great.

Wish I was like that man from Hope

He’s articulate, a policy wonk and computer nerd

I’m jealous of his ability to speak and cope

Instead I belittle and insult others with every word.

Yet in these thoughts filled with self loathing

I think of money and how much I’m making

And obstinately fold my arms inside my clothing

Continuing bombastic demagoguery and faking.

For bling and bucks remembered on this occasion

Dispel thoughts of going to prison for tax evasion.

 

JOEY CONNOLLY

Related Posts

Venus
0

‘We lost a good man’

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
0

Pet of the week: Maggie

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
MRA-
0

‘Hollywood’ tops ATV Enduro race

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
JOEY CONNOLLY
0

Gulielmus Shakespeare was baptized on April 26, 1564; happy birthday, Shakespeare on April 23, 1564? Maybe.

Posted On Apr 26 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 28, 2023, 2:03 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 11 m/s E
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune