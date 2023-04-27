Concepcion returns to MVA

Posted on Apr 28 2023

Christopher A. Concepcion

Christopher A. Concepcion returns to the position of managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority beginning Monday, May 1, as announced by the MVA board of directors.

“The board of the MVA would like to welcome back Mr. Christopher Concepcion as our managing director,” said MVA acting board chair Gloria Cavanagh in making yesterday’s announcement. “This position is not new to him, but it will be a very different situation. With all the major successes he had accomplished before, we are confident that we have chosen the right candidate to bring us through this difficult time.”

Concepcion served as managing director of the state tourism office from 2016 to 2019. As managing director, Concepcion will be responsible for the overall day-to-day management of personnel, resources, budgets, programs, and activities of the MVA toward the orderly growth of Marianas tourism.

“I thank the board and the new administration for their endorsement and support of my reappointment as managing director,” said Concepcion. “The travel industry has been fundamentally transformed the past few years, so we have a very challenging task ahead of us. We must reposition our islands as a premier destination of choice in the post-COVID era. The Marianas offers an attractive product—we just have to improve and invest in it. We want our partners in our source markets to be confident in promoting our destination. I bring a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors to this position, and I am certain that with team effort and community support, we can steer the tourism industry down the right path.”

Concepcion previously served as sales & marketing executive for Delta Air Lines and, most recently, as deputy director of the Office of Planning & Development under the Office of the Governor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from University of Idaho.

“The board would also like to thank deputy managing director Judy Torres who has kept the authority together for the past months,” added Cavanagh. “She and the board are ready to support Mr. Concepcion in our path to a successful recovery.”

The MVA operates offices on Saipan, Tinian, Rota, South Korea, and Japan. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

