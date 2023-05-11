Mother’s Day traditions around the world

Share











From the Greeks and the Romans, to our modern times, mothers are celebrated all over the world in different ways and times during the year.

It is part of a religious observance in the United Kingdom. In Taiwan, it is celebrated on the same day as Buddha’s birthday. In the U.S. and other European countries like Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, and Turkey, as well as in major parts of Larin America, Mother’s Day is held every second Sunday of May. In Indonesia, Mother’s Day is celebrated on Dec. 22.

In China, sons and daughters are known to honor their mothers by gifting them with a Hemerocallis flower. In the United States, the white carnation was originally used as a badge at the first Mother’s Day gathering in the early 1900’s.

In rural India, their Mother’s Day celebration is a feast spread over a nine-day period in honor of the mother goddess, Durga.

In Japan, Mother’s Day took a different meaning after World War II when it was held to console grieving mothers who lost their children during the war. On this day, Japanese children give their mothers pink carnations, which symbolizes purity, love, and endurance.

Mexican children, on the other hand, treat their mothers to a long lunch during La Dia Del Madre, which is how Mother’s Day is referred to in their language. (Teri M. Flores)