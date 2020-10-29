MRA eyes better raceway

Two riders are in a close race on their way to the second lap of the course at the Kan Pacific grounds during the Marianas Racing Association-organized event early this month. (Contributed Photo)

The Marianas Racing Association is looking to build a better raceway at the Marianas Motocross Park after getting back the land that used to host its races.

MRA president Steve Sablan said there’s a lot of work needed after they signed a memorandum of understanding with the CNMI government, the Department of Public Lands, and the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs last Tuesday for the designation of the former CowTown Raceway as the site for the Marianas Motocross Park and they would like to meet the end of the deal by building a better facility.

“There are certain stipulations in the agreement that we have to follow like 45 days from today (last Tuesday), we have to start doing the work on something and after 90 days, there has to be at least one project that must be completed,” Sablan said.

“Judging from the temporary track that we were able to build and the help we got from our members, our community, and the government, I am positive that we will be able to deliver a better raceway that our riders and spectators will enjoy,” Sablan said.

Marianas Racing Association president Steve Sablan acknowledges all the people and groups who help them get a permanent race track. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

MRA will start the project at CowTown by surveying and clearing the area. They will also re-layout the old course and provide an appropriate one for young riders (both dirt bikes and ATVs).

“I believe we will have the resources and assistance we need to move forward and faster with the building of the Marianas Motocross Park,” the MRA head added.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, who signed the MOU with Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Department of Public Lands Secretary Marianne Teregeyo, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs outgoing secretary Robert Hunter, pledged his support to the construction of the raceway and has asked various government agencies and their officials to provide their assistance too to MRA. The Department of Public Works and the Saipan Mayor’s Office helped MRA clear the Kan Pacific grounds—the group’s temporary race site.

‘Let’s get this thing going as we want see our riders, especially our kids, back to the track where they can safely ride, develop their skills, and have fun,” Torres said.

Sablan, in jest, said that it’s not only the young riders who are looking forward to racing back at CowTown, but the veterans likes him too.

“Believe me, when you reach my age you still would want to be in that dirt,” said the MRA president, who got into motocross on Saipan in the late ’70s.

© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




