BREAKING NEWS: 79th COVID-19 death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 79th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:38pm today. The patient was a 63-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 24 after testing positive at the Guam Regional Medical City.
“To those who loved him, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. You do not bear this burden alone—you are joined in grief by this island,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Just as the Thessalonians, I do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death because of this virus. Days of mourning are not set in stone—we have the ability to prevent them. Do what you must, and we will see the end to these difficult times.”