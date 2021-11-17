MRA gets ‘new toy’ from ARPA money

Turning over a $140,000 John Deere skid-steer loader to the motocross group.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, sixth from left, poses with Marianas Racing Association officials led by president Charles Cepeda, fourth from left, and Division of Roads and Grounds director Mike Borja, third from left, after personally turning over a $140,000 John Deere skid-steer loader to the motocross group. (MARK RABAGO)

Marianas Racing Association welcomed a “new toy” after Gov. Ralph DLG Torres personally turned over a $140,000 John Deere skid-steer loader to the group last Monday at the Department of Public Works’ Division of Roads and Grounds office in Lower Base.

Torres said the skid-steer loader is sourced from American Rescue Plan Act money and will be the first of many more equipment that his administration plans to turn over to the motocross association.

“We have an agreement to have MRA use the equipment as much as they need. If it’s not needed then DPW will also utilize it. We also have DPW do the maintenance on it and have a strong partnership. There would be other equipment coming in to assist MRA as well and DPW,” he said.

MRA president Charles Cepeda thanked Torres and DPW for the turnover of the skid-steer loader.

“They’ve been assisting us throughout this year and now that we have what we can call our ‘own’ equipment with the help of the Governor’s Office and ARPA, it’s a lot easier for us and we don’t have to take away from other equipment [needed] by the community. We can use our own equipment at the CowTown Raceway Park,” he said.

Cepeda said the skid-steer loader will help MRA in moving the dirt around the raceway park.

MRA vice president Cuki Alvarez jokingly said he can’t wait to break-in the skid-steer loader by performing jumps at the track.

“I was telling everybody that this was going to be my new four-wheeler. This is going to be a big help now that it’s going to be available anytime we need it we can do constant maintenance as opposed to one big maintenance every one of two months. Although the government always helps us before each of our races, now that we have access to this we can just hop on it touch up here and there and it’s so much easier and safer for the kids,” he said.

DPW-Division of Roads and Grounds director Mike Borja congratulated MRA for their new skid-steer loader, but added that since his staff can still use it then it’s still a nice addition to the Roads and Grounds’ fleet of equipment.

Marianas Racing Association skid-steer loader

From left, Marianas Racing Association board member and grounds facilitator Henry Camacho, board member and local and international affairs liaison officer Ray Yumul, president Charles Cepeda (inside the skid-steer loader), board member, track marshal, and race coordinator Bridget Camacho, and board member and scorekeeper Vanessa Camacho. (MARK RABAGO)

“Every time you receive a new equipment you always have a happy face. You can do a lot of extra work and we’ve been assisting MRA since its inception now that we have more equipment we can do more. Thank you also to the governor for his effort to acquire this equipment,” he said.

Torres added that future plans include constructing a drag racing strip next to the MRA facility at CowTown.

“Overall, the ultimate goal of MRA is to have a good irrigation system and state-of-the-art bleachers. We’re also working with the federation of racing so hopefully we can have another lot for the drag race in cooperation with MRA. Take it out of the streets!”

Cepeda again thanked Torres for the skid-steer loader but then added that MRA has other needed items in its checklist.

“An excavator is also something we’ve also been requesting. It would assist in building the jumps much better and packing,” he said.

Also attending the turnover ceremony were MRA board member and grounds facilitator Henry Camacho, board member and local and international affairs liaison officer Ray Yumul, board member, track marshal, and race coordinator Bridget Camacho, and board member and scorekeeper Vanessa Camacho. Secretary Eleanor Cepeda and treasurer Dave Burger also make up the MRA board member.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

