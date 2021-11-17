Christmas in the Marianas returns on Dec. 10-11

Share











The Marianas Visitors Authority, in collaboration with PDM Promoters and Team PDI, will bring back its annual Christmas in the Marianas signature event on Dec. 10-11, 2021.

This year’s celebration will be held at Garapan Fishing Base to accommodate social distancing.

Due to school closures, the only competitions this year will be a Christmas Tree decorating competition, a mini-Christmas Village competition, and a costume contest for elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools.

“School representatives were very supportive of the return of Christmas in the Marianas this year, but in consideration of the shutdown of schools, we are not going to be able to do the Christmas Parade of Floats or most of our regular contests,” said MVA Community Projects manager Martin Duenas. “Nonetheless, Christmas in the Marianas will return this year to spread Christmas cheer. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, including mandatory temperature checks, mask-wearing, and social distancing.”

The celebration features holiday entertainment, including Christmas caroling, for visitors and residents. Food and drinks will also be sold. A mini Christmas Village competition for businesses, non-profit organizations, and MVA members will also be held.

“The Marianas has gone through many challenges, especially in the last five years. As we come to the end of year 2021, we’re looking forward to the return of another popular MVA signature event,” said MVA managing director Priscilla Maratita Iakopo. “Christmas in the Marianas is one of the best ways to embrace the Christmas spirit of joy, spread holiday cheers, and give the light of love. As always, we will coordinate closely with the [Governor’s COVID-19] Task Force and [Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.] and follow their advice on what activities and guidelines can be safely conducted as we work toward reviving tourism and our signature events.”

Schools that have already signed up to participate are Oleai, Koblerville, Gregorio T. Camacho, Kagman, William S Reyes, and San Vicente elementary schools; Admiral Herbert G. Hopwood Jr., Dandan, and Chacha Ocean View middle schools; Saipan Southern and Marianas high schools; Saipan International School, Saipan Community School, Northern Marianas International School, and Brilliant Star School.

For more information, contact lead event coordinator and MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 664-3200/1. (PR)