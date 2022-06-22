MSA sets introductory fares

Share











The CNMI’s newest interisland air service provider, Marianas Southern Airways, has just announced their introductory one-way fares to Tinian, Rota, and Guam.

Although the airline has yet to announce its official flight schedules, Marianas Southern Airways has gotten members of the CNMI community on the edge of their seats and itching to take advantage of the new airlines’ jaw-dropping, low prices.

Marianas Southern Airways is offering fares as low as $39 for a one-way trip to Tinian, $69 for a one-way trip to Rota, and an unbelievable $99 one-way trip to Guam. This is nearly half the current airfares of its competitor, Star Marianas Airlines.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the airline will announce its initial schedule, launch its website, and open ticket sales in the next few weeks.

At launch, the airline plans to offer over 90 weekly flights serving Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam and, through Southern Airways’ interline agreement with United Airlines, provides the ability to make a reservation from Tinian, Rota, or Saipan to anywhere in the United network.

Marianas Southern Airways is a joint venture between Saipan’s MP Enterprises and Southern Airways Express, one of America’s largest regional airlines.

It will operate the all new Tecnam P2012 Traveler aircraft, known as the world’s most advanced twin-engine turbocharged piston aircraft. The nine-seat aircraft features generous luggage allowances to complement its sleek and modern interior design, which includes LED reading lights, overhead air conditioning controls, and ergonomic seats with a USB port, armrest, and cup holder for each passenger.