EDA invests $1.2M to support Guam workforce development

Gina M. Raimondo

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced yesterday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.2 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Guam Community College to support workforce development programs.

This project will support renovations and improvements to an existing facility serving as the Guam Workforce Development Center. This EDA grant will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds and is expected to create 1,800 jobs and retain 200 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“The Biden Administration is committed to creating new opportunities for workers throughout the United States,” said Raimondo. “This EDA investment will support Guam Community College as it expands and improves workforce development programs to ensure residents have the skills they need to compete for good-paying jobs.”

“We are happy to see our congressional work on the CARES ACT continue to yield results for the people of Guam, and are particularly pleased that more support for workforce development is on the way at a time when our island needs as much support as it can get in this area,” said Delegate Michael San Nicolas (D-GU).

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (Public Law 116-136), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program, provides a wide range of financial assistance to eligible communities. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

