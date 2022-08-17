MSA to launch inaugural flight to Guam today

Share











Marianas Southern Airways, the CNMI’s newest domestic airline, is set to see off its first flight to Guam this afternoon.

According to William Giles, MSA vice president, MSA will be sending off its first flight to Guam today at 2pm. It is expected to arrive at the Guam International Airport at around 3pm.

In related news, Giles shared that the airline’s second Tecnam plane is currently making its last leg to Saipan from the Philippines.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, MSA’s inaugural flight that took off last Friday morning flew to Tinian, which was soon followed by its first flight to Rota last Monday. The third inaugural flight is set to take off today.

Among the first passengers to experience the CNMI’s newest domestic airline were Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Finance Secretary David Atalig, MSA president Keith Stewart, and more.

MSA’s first of three Tecnam aircrafts took flight at around 9:40am last Friday and headed for Tinian with its first passengers that also included Southern Airways chief marketing officer Keith Sisson, Miss Marianas 2021 Savannah Lyn Delos Santos, and others.

The CNMI’s newest airline plans to offer over 90 weekly flights serving Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam. Through Southern Airways’ interline agreement with United Airlines, it will also provide passengers the ability to make a reservation from Tinian, Rota, or Saipan to anywhere in the United network.

Marianas Southern Airways is a joint venture between Saipan’s MP Enterprises and Southern Airways Express, one of America’s largest regional airlines.

It will operate the nine-seat Tecnam P2012 Traveler aircraft, known as the world’s most advanced twin-engine turbocharged piston aircraft.